Finally, something tangible for the new Ireland to build on

No prizes for guessing which picture will dominate tomorrow’s papers.

If Callum Robinson sticking his fingers in his ears isn’t splattered across the sports pages then the industry will have guilty of a blown open goal but it’s a celebration that would have worked just as well had it been Stephen Kenny striking the pose.

That wouldn’t be the Ireland manager, of course. This is no Jose Mourinho on the touchline. There is no unsmiling arrogance when his side scores, just an utter lack of inhibition as he bounds around his area of operations like an overwhelmed child bursting through the doors of a toy shop.

Robinson’s first goal was the essence of everything the Ireland manager has talked about instilling in the national side. It was the sort of score that should be saved as a video clip on his phone and produced each and every time people question what it is he is attempting to do.

‘Here,” he could say. “This is my Ireland team. What exactly don’t you like about it?’ It started with Matt Doherty’s refusal to smash the ball into what used to be called Row Z. Instead, the wing-back played his way out of trouble down the flank, his determination to seek profit from such unpromising surrounds paying off beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.

There were other moving parts beyond that, players buying into the burgeoning possibilities with moves off the ball, but the next man to play an active role was James McClean whose clever feet created yet more space before a pass that left Ireland threatening the final third.

Robinson dialled into the mood of the moment instantly. There was no notion of looking backwards or sideways. Kenny has said more than once that the team needs to be more positive in its approach. Braver, basically. Robinson stuck his neck out, and then his left boot.

The finish, high into the left-hand corner from outside the area, complemented everything that preceded it. The whole move spanned mere seconds but it stands as the high point of a project which, to date, has been 13 months and countless headaches in the making.

The pre-game narrative had it that Kenny needed the win here to really silence the doubters. Solid, positive numbers with which to enter the Abbotstown boardroom when these World Cup qualifiers are over and he will have to state his case for a new contract and another campaign.

His prospectus looks more appealing now.

Robinson’s second goal left them perfectly placed to claim the three points with 45 minutes still to go but, in the tradition of not being able to please all the people any of the time, there were plenty pointing out that they hadn’t exactly played all that well in the first-half.

This was true. Yet again Ireland were far too open in midfield. Azerbaijan repeatedly poured through the central strip but that changed after the break when the visitors made the most of a host that was pressing for some sort of redemption and it saw them pepper the Azeri goal.

This being Ireland, they didn’t make it as easy as might have been the case. Eight more times they had the home goal at their mercy and failed to take advantage. Then Chiedozie Ogbene stuck in injury-time and the Republic had the bonus the performance merited.

Finally, at the 13th time of asking, that first competitive win is in the bag and, with it, only a second clean sheet in their last nine games. And not a moment too soon. Failure to win here and the steady flow of criticisms and concerns could have overwhelmed the project.

There were no Covid complications infecting his best-laid plans here. This wasn’t a three-game window with little time for work on the training ground: the squad had been together since Monday this time. And this on the back of a long summer camp.

They even started here with a modicum of momentum thanks to the last-gasp equalisers against Serbia and Azerbaijan, the balance of his team was better, the opponent was poor, and there was no hostile crowd or horrible weather conditions to impede them.

Ireland simply had to move the project on a phase or two here. Had to. The result does that but the performance is no less critical given the inventiveness and the variety of approach in the middle and final thirds that had been all but absent to now.

Ireland aren’t nearly there yet but at least now there's a proper sense of the direction.