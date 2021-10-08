Cork City back to winning ways in Wexford rout

A good night for City who always looked the better side from the first whistle
Cork City back to winning ways in Wexford rout

Barry Coffey of Cork City celebrates after scoring his side's second goal. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 21:44
Shane Donovan

Cork City 4 Wexford 0

Cork City returned to winning ways after overcoming Ian Ryan’s Wexford side at Turner’s Cross.

The sides had been in contrasting form of late. City had not managed to get on the scoresheet in any of their previous three outings, while Wexford had notched seven goals on their way to securing nine points out of a possible nine over the last number of weeks.

The 20th minute saw the ball break to City forward Sean Kennedy in the wide right channel, who, in turn, fed his strike partner Cian Murphy. Murphy latched onto the through ball and prodded home passed Wexford ‘keeper Jimmy Corcoran to open the scoring.

City doubled their advantage in the 38th minute through midfielder Barry Coffey. Aaron Bolger’s corner was kept alive by Jonas Hakkinen at the back post - Coffey was quickest to react, slotting into the bottom corner.

Matters were to get worse for the visitors in the closing stages of the half when experienced defender Lorcan Fitzgerald was shown a straight red card after a collision with Coffey.

City’s third came in the 75th minute when Kevin McEvoy was dispossessed by Cian Bargary on the edge of the Wexford box. The winger was able to round a hapless Corcoran and dispatch into an empty net, ending the game as a contest.

Dylan McGlade wrapped up proceedings late on, scoring his sides' fourth goal of the night. A good night for City who always looked the better side from the first whistle.

CORK CITY (4-3-3): Harrington; Walker (Holland, 82), Coleman, Hakkinen, Hurley; Bolger, Byrne (Crowley, 75), Coffey; Kennedy (McGlade, 65), Murphy (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 82), Bargary (Desmond, 82).

WEXFORD (3-5-2): Corcoran; McEvoy, Fitzgerald, Cleary; Crowley (Scanlon, 72), Manahan, Moylan, Groome (Dobbin, 45), Fitzsimons (Farrell, 82); Doherty, Robinson (Kelly, 45).

Referee: Mark Houlihan.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Tougher challenges ahead but Ireland U21s get much-needed win 
Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Sean Murray screamer earns Dundalk crucial win over Shamrock Rovers
Darren Murphy breaks his duck as Cobh boss Darren Murphy breaks his duck as Cobh boss
Cork City FC#League of Ireland
Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier

Stressed Jim Crawford still not sure what players are on Saturday flight to Montenegro

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up