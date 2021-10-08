Cork City back to winning ways in Wexford rout

Cork City 4 Wexford 0

Cork City returned to winning ways after overcoming Ian Ryan’s Wexford side at Turner’s Cross.

The sides had been in contrasting form of late. City had not managed to get on the scoresheet in any of their previous three outings, while Wexford had notched seven goals on their way to securing nine points out of a possible nine over the last number of weeks.

The 20th minute saw the ball break to City forward Sean Kennedy in the wide right channel, who, in turn, fed his strike partner Cian Murphy. Murphy latched onto the through ball and prodded home passed Wexford ‘keeper Jimmy Corcoran to open the scoring.

City doubled their advantage in the 38th minute through midfielder Barry Coffey. Aaron Bolger’s corner was kept alive by Jonas Hakkinen at the back post - Coffey was quickest to react, slotting into the bottom corner.

Matters were to get worse for the visitors in the closing stages of the half when experienced defender Lorcan Fitzgerald was shown a straight red card after a collision with Coffey.

City’s third came in the 75th minute when Kevin McEvoy was dispossessed by Cian Bargary on the edge of the Wexford box. The winger was able to round a hapless Corcoran and dispatch into an empty net, ending the game as a contest.

Dylan McGlade wrapped up proceedings late on, scoring his sides' fourth goal of the night. A good night for City who always looked the better side from the first whistle.

CORK CITY (4-3-3): Harrington; Walker (Holland, 82), Coleman, Hakkinen, Hurley; Bolger, Byrne (Crowley, 75), Coffey; Kennedy (McGlade, 65), Murphy (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 82), Bargary (Desmond, 82).

WEXFORD (3-5-2): Corcoran; McEvoy, Fitzgerald, Cleary; Crowley (Scanlon, 72), Manahan, Moylan, Groome (Dobbin, 45), Fitzsimons (Farrell, 82); Doherty, Robinson (Kelly, 45).

Referee: Mark Houlihan.