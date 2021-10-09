Baku must bring a shot in the arm for Ireland

At the end of a week dominated by shots in the arm, Ireland need to finally start making their shots count on the pitch.

No matter how much Stephen Kenny or John Egan tried to stymie queries about the fallout from the revelations about Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy among the squad, it was the main topic on the eve of this World Cup qualifier.

Eager Egan wanted to quell what he deemed the misjudged reaction to Callum Robinson’s confession, but it didn’t help the forward’s cause to be described by his manager as “infectious”.

To be clear, while Robinson’s second bout of the virus last month affords him immunity for a period, that he’s without a vaccine increases the probability of him being contagious to others, according to medical experts.

Thus, another reference by the manager to the player being a “breath of fresh air” was equally ill-advised.

“Callum has attracted a lot of criticism because he just came into a press conference and, where the vast majority of players refuse to answer the questions, he was open and transparent,” reasoned Kenny. “He has been vilified for it.”

Of course, Robinson isn’t the only sceptic, as up to 40% of the 26-man squad have declined the jab.

“I’m not going to elaborate on everyone’s specific reasons, and I don’t know everyone’s,” the manager added.

“Some have valid reasons, some have beliefs, but the vast majority of players are vaccinated.

“It’s not been a factor or dominated the conversation in the camp as we have been very focused on the game.”

Egan, deputising as captain in place of the injured Séamus Coleman, concurred, emphatically shutting down a question about Robinson’s mental preparedness for the match.

That’s reassuring, for Ireland are not in a position to be consumed by distractions.

Victory is the only acceptable outcome against a side placed 67 places below Ireland at 117th in Fifa’s rankings, not solely to snare third place in the pool, but to extinguish the flames engulfing the manager’s job security. He’s used up his quotient of lives and excuses by this stage.

Shane Duffy provided his boss with some respite last month by equalising against the Azeris late on and, considering how blunt his strikeforce has been since his arrival into the post 18 months ago, defenders might be called upon again to carry the goal-scoring threat.

“We always want to carry a set-piece threat,” said Egan, himself a beneficiary when collecting his first international goal against Portugal five weeks ago.

“It’s a big weapon to have. Irish teams have had it down through the years and we’ve always tried to do that. Every time we get a set-piece, we believe we can score a goal.”

IT has been quite a turnaround for Duffy. Dropped for the campaign opener in Serbia last March, he’s now a certain starter, and the Brighton and Hove Albion man holds the distinction of being the only current Premier League regular in the squad.

Though his loan spell at Celtic, which he branded a “disaster”, had an effect, personal circumstances were equally attributable to his slump.

Losing his father Brian in May 2020 was the start of his torture, rectified only by changes to his lifestyle, including the ditching of some negative influences within his circle.

“Shane and I had conversations, but I am sure he has had conversations with a few people,” Kenny explained about Duffy, who captained the manager’s first eight matches.

“Ultimately, the person who deserves credit for it is himself. I have been managing for a long time now and there are a variety of issues. But maybe in the last couple of years there has been an increase in anxiety.

“It’s not a new development, but perhaps anxiety in young players being identified more is. I am still learning about that really.

“We have David Forde in camp because he helps in that area. I certainly don’t want to label anyone who goes to him with anxiety. I think that is a gradual thing.”

Learning to become composed and clinical is another incremental habit. For all the youthful exuberance Kenny’s tyros bring, only through experience will they develop the knack of staying calm in the most pressurised moments.

Adam Idah, so prolific at underage level, has spurned a few of them. If he overcomes the illness that forced him to miss training on Thursday, the Cork native will be handed an 11th cap to get off the mark.

“Adam has had some criticism for not scoring and he is acutely aware of this himself,” Kenny said of the striker he picked for all three games of the last window.

“But I thought that he offered an awful lot, showing his speed in attack.

“It’s great to have pace in your attack and we’ve not always had that. We obviously had Shane Long, who at his peak was very quick.

“Adam is tall, leads the line well, and has good attributes. The next jump is the biggest of course. He is frustrated that he had a great chance with the header against Azerbaijan, which just went marginally wide.”

And then there’s Robinson. What a way it would be for him to complete a week to forget by capturing a moment to remember.

Just don’t expect the away contingent of fans to mob him in celebration.