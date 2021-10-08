Postcard from Baku: There will be no drowning of our sorrows in Azerbaijan - no matter the result

Azerbaijan has developed an obsession with Formula One but the small travelling green army weren’t impressed with the fast finishes applying to Baku’s pubs.

As is traditional, the 300 diehards who trekked 5,000 kilometres converged on the Irish hostelries, only to have their belated socialising stunted by a Covid-19 enforced midnight embargo. “But it’s only quarter-to-nine at home,” chanced one wise sage in response to the last orders call.

At least the touring crew will be guaranteed a ticket into the Olympic Stadium.

An estimated 2,000 supporters visited Faro at the start of September but the vast majority were locked out, consoled by the liberal opening hours in the Algarve holiday hotspots.

Thankfully, the Azeris don’t have an icon near the status of Cristiano Ronaldo to heighten the jostle for tickets.

Football remains a hard sell in this part of the world. Its infrastructure remains more impressive than the country’s pedigree — 55 years on the most famous Azeri football figurehead remains a deceased linesman. Tofiq Bahramov is the man in question, revered in England for deeming Geoff Hurst’s shot to have crossed the line in the 1966 World Cup final when it clearly didn’t. Hat-trick hero Hurst was even on hand to unveil a statue honouring the generous official in Baku at the eve of England’s visit in 2004. That was a game David Beckham didn’t fancy, admitting he sought and received a booking a few days earlier against Wales to incur a suspension.

Were he to venture to the edge of Asia nowadays, the material boy would be impressed by how the Azeris have succeeded in westernising chunks of their capital city.

Situated right outside the Ireland’s team hotel on the main promenade is the finishing line of the Grand Prix. The annual event has been in place since 2017, a feat inveterate leader Ilham Aliyev took great pride in securing.

The parade of expensive cars, and the high society crowd it attracts, highlights the paradox of a country where poverty is rife. The affluence created from the oil wells that Adolf Hitler failed to commandeer during World War II hasn’t permeated to the majority of citizens.

Amid the chronic traffic which caused the Ireland team traffic headaches despite a police escort, for every slick gas-guzzler was a multitude of battered Ladas.

Similar pretentions are visible when it comes to stadia. Aliyev, who aligned himself with the deposed Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter, wanted the world to see they were capable of delivering a spanking new €600m national stadium.

Lady Gaga was paid €1.5m to sing one song at the European Games opening ceremony in 2015, the 2019 Europa League final it hosted between Arsenal and Chelsea was well short of the 70,000 capacity and the summer’s Euro 2020 matches were sparsely populated.

Local media suggests they’ll be fortunate to attract 20,000 fans for Ireland’s visit.

Apathy also accounts for the struggle champions Neftchi Baku and fellow powerhouse Qarabag endure to enthuse the sporting public.

Irish football could do with arresting its slide tonight as well, not least because the option of drowning one’s sorrows is off the table.