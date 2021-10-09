Douglas native Amanda Budden remains a safe pair of hands for Shelbourne

Perhaps it is part of the DNA of topflight goalkeepers but Amanda Budden has always trusted her instincts.

Four years ago Budden was the first choice at her hometown club, Cork City, and a regular in Colin Bell’s international side.

But football was never the be-all and end-all for the Douglas native who decided that she wanted to see the world - or Canada at least.

She recalled: “I had a trip to Vancouver all sorted before I got called in (to the Ireland squad). But it was all booked, so I just went with my gut and went traveling for a bit.

"I'd be eager to get back in the international set-up with the girls again. I'm loving my football now. I was out for a while and I came back and went to Galway, and then I popped up to Dublin.

"Winning obviously helps, so I'm enjoying it a lot, and the girls on the Shels team are A1. It was an easy team to walk into.“

Following her travels, a return to City didn’t quite go to plan - the side that finished second in the league and won the 2017 FAI Cup had broken up - but she hit the ground running at Galway last year.

However a job offer in Dublin - she’s a business development rep for a health food company - saw her uprooting one more and heading for the capital and then linking up with Shelbourne.

As fate would have it, Shels drew both of Budden’s former teams in the Cup - they edged out City in the quarter-finals and now face a Galway side finding form at the right time.

Amanda Budden of Shelbourne, left, and Chloe Singleton of Galway WFC in attendance at the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup semi-finals media event. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“We're definitely focussing on the Cup for now. It's anyone's game - it's the Cup and everyone's going to be putting everything into it. We've been driving on this week and training has been good. We've got new things in the bag and hopefully, we can pull it out at the weekend.”

Losing star players like Jamie Finn and Emily Whelan mid-season has been less than ideal, though it is an indication that Shels are providing a clear path to professional football.

A historic occasion at Tolka Park last week, the first Women’s National League game broadcast live on TV, gave further evidence that the league is growing. “We had a big crowd and even coming out, our first shot on target, the screams and the roars from the crowd was class. You get a little shiver. It's good and it makes you more motivated to get the win. It's good to see the young girls looking up to us and even getting pictures and stuff, they're all mad for it. You want to be a role model, you want to keep everyone involved as long as they can.”

Saturday: Evoke.ie FAI Women's Cup semi-finals Shelbourne v Galway, Tolka Park, 2pm (Free admission); Peamount United v Wexford Youths, PRL Park, 4pm Live on LOITV.ie.