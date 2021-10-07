'The lads support him': No issues with Callum Robinson or vaccine sceptics in Ireland camp

Like the true professional he’s developed into at Premier League level, Nathan Collins anticipated the question on Covid vaccines and had his angles covered.

The FAI did too in the aftermath of the furore caused by Callum Robinson’s confession earlier this week about his refusal to be jabbed.

Collins was the first Ireland player to face the media since that volcano erupted and we can surmise that only similarly inoculated colleagues will perform press duties during this international window and next month’s final version of the year.

Sitting on the third floor of Hilton Hotel in Baku, the 20-year-old faced the travelling journalists on one side and the stunning Caspian Sea on the other through floor-to-ceiling glass panels.

He was entitled to gaze into the water, anticipating where a debut against Azerbaijan on Saturday could lead to, but there was the issue which has transcended sport and news to tackle as well.

First up, any chatter to Callum over vaccine scepticism? Just under half of the 26 players have declined the vaccine, according to manager Stephen Kenny’s clues.

“No, it is his own personal choice,” replied Collins, indicating a willingness to elaborate.

“I don’t feel like there is a need to have a conversation because I support him at anything he does. The lads support him at anything he does so we haven’t really thought into it that deeply.”

Robinson’s biggest crime might have been his honesty, given the Premier League is riddled by vaccine hesitancy.

From his experience at Burnley, is there a split amongst team-mates there too?

“Basically yeah,” he says. “People have their reasons, their own personal opinion of it, or personal reasons to get it or not to get it. Either way, any of my team-mates or people I know if they don’t want to get it or if they do get it I’ll support them.”

Others on international duty with UK nations this week have been circumspect when asked about their personal choice. In last month’s window, Adam Idah confirmed he was awaiting his second vaccine while Ireland colleague Jayson Molumby opted to keep schtum.

Next to be pressed for a definitive response, naturally, was Collins. “Yes, I have it,” he revealed, his smile shared by the FAI press officer sitting adjacent. The 6’4” centre-back bounced into camp this week, beaming at making his Premier League debut against Norwich City.

Sean Dyche didn’t fork out €15m to Stoke City in the summer to leave him on the bench but he knew the drill. James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have formed the core partnership since Michael Keane left for Everton four years ago and he’s the deputy-in-waiting. An injury to Mee opened the door amid a competitive field.

“There’s Longy too,” he points out about veteran Cork native Kevin Long, whose 2021 has been dogged by an Achilles injury. “As a young lad, I dreamt of playing in the Premier League but, if I thought of it as a big occasion, it would have got to me.”

His dad David has lived the life of his son, also at centre-back. A contemporary of Roy Keane in his youth, he marked Luis Figo at the 1991 Fifa Youth World Cup. He captained Ireland at the tournament in Portugal and was tipped for stardom at Liverpool but found his way in the second tier at Oxford United.

Nathan has already achieved one of the feats that eluded his father — a top-flight appearance — and is on course for another, a senior Ireland debut, probably in Tuesday’s friendly against Qatar.

“Even though he didn’t play in the top-flight, I still bounce things off him,” Collins said. “He is the main person I’d go to and ask questions.

“He just told me it is a short career and you have to take everything while you can.”