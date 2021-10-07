Baku or bust: Another staging post on Stephen Kenny’s road to redemption

Another international window brings another night of reckoning for Stephen Kenny and this time there can’t be any excuses.

Every Ireland game this autumn has descended into a referendum on the manager’s future, a situation he can’t crib about given the disastrous run of results.

As Mark Lawrenson noted, if a boss on the club circuit endured such a winless streak – now stretching to 12 competitive matches – his sacking wouldn’t garner much sympathy.

For Kenny’s sake, more than the team’s, an unlucky 13th cannot be tacked on in Baku on Saturday.

All the main decision-makers at the FAI – chief executive Jonathan Hill, Chairman Roy Barrett, President Gerry McAnaney and his Vice-President – have travelled with the squad for the meeting with Azerbaijan.

This is a World Cup qualifier but Ireland are out of contention to qualify with three fixtures remaining.

That doomsday scenario became reality just two games into the campaign during March when Luxembourg came away from Dublin with a deserved win.

Once that stain appeared on his CV, something special from Kenny was essential for the project to avoid being aborted.

It nearly occurred in Faro on the first day of September but nearly doesn’t deliver results or points.

Games are won or lost in 90-plus minutes, or drawn as Ireland extracted through late equalisers against Azerbaijan and Serbia in the next two home matches.

Bear in mind the upbeat tidings of Hill at the campaign’s outset.

Nobody is blaming Kenny for the financial mess the FAI finds itself in but he is part of the solution to turning the ship around by producing a successful team.

“We have a great story to sell in 2021 because this is a World Cup qualification year,” said the man tasked with generating commercial income, primarily by attracting a sponsor for the men’s team.

“There’s not any sporting team that can galvanise the Irish public as much in this sort of year. So, do I think we will find a sponsor? Of course I do and we will do.

“I’m hopeful that we can get 20 or 25,000 in for the Azerbaijan and Serbia fixtures because arguably they are the two games we have to win.”

That ambition was never met.

And sandwiched in between those pair of recent outings was Kenny’s heartfelt manifesto for preservation.

The next European campaign, for which he’s not contracted, was the one he was targeting all along, it transpires.

Anybody daring to dream of reaching Qatar, thereby ending a 20-year wait for a World Cup odyssey, was dismissed through a series of rhetorical questions about the strength of Portugal and Serbia.

Kenny’s problem in unspooling his thoughts was the timing.

Never once since the World Cup Qualification draw was made last December had he tried to temper expectations.

In fact, central to his soundings over his first year was ridding an inferiority complex from the international team psyche. The defence Kenny inherited from Mick McCarthy, according to his own words, was up there with ‘the best’ across Europe.

That all changed on the eve of Serbia’s visit.

Perhaps, as Brian Kerr suggested, only his first experience at senior international level would wise Kenny up to the reality he faced.

Besides, the manager completely missed the point in his concession speech by emphasising the barren World Cup record of modern times.

Be it the World Cup or Euros, the desire to compete for a top-two spot wasn’t fanciful. Formats and the range of potential opponents are identical. The difference, of course, is that one tournament, the Euros, grants direct access to runners-ups, whereas the smaller World Cup necessitates the navigation through a play-off system.

We know all about it from 2009 and 2017 but it doesn’t change the standard approach of middling nations such as Ireland, which entails beating the seeds beneath and pushing the two above.

Not even his harshest of doubters could have foreseen the depths of the plunge.

All sorts of unwelcome records have been attained and the consequential drift to 50th in Fifa’s rankings puts Ireland in its worst place for seven years.Salvaging third spot and Kenny’s employment are just two of the imperatives at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Not since facing Cyprus during Stephen Staunton’s sole campaign 14 years ago have Ireland failed to overcome a country of such lowly standing across two group games. Azerbaijan are 117th in the world rankings.

This is what it has come to and, for all the talk of the transitional phase which the FAI accepts, they need convincing that Kenny is the best man to oversee a successful outcome to the phase.

An absence of an outstanding alternative, moreso than financial considerations, is the biggest factor the association is grappling with.

Kenny’s road to redemption will hinge on Ireland reverting to what they’re traditionally renowned for: swatting aside lower seeds.

He began the week by vowing not to talk up the Azeris, a departure from his norm, and the scope for mitigation in the case of further demise is non-existent.

Unlike Serbia, who made the arduous trip to Baku either side of the March matches against Ireland and Portugal, Kenny’s crew had a clear run-in to the most logistically challenging fixture.

Covid-19 – well, not cases anyway – hasn’t been a distraction and he’s well covered in the defensive area - he lost two injured players. Inside a largely empty 68,000-seater Baku Olympic Stadium, there’ll be no hiding place.