Celtic defender Liam Scales has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the matches against Azerbaijan and Qatar.The 23-year old defender has been called up in place of Swansea City defender Ryan Manning who had to withdraw from the squad with injury. Scales linked up with the squad before departure to Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday and will be available for the World Cup qualifier on Saturday, October 9 as well as the international friendly against Qatar on Tuesday, October 12.

Republic of Ireland Squad v Azerbaijan / v Qatar Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).