Legia Warsaw’s hitman Mahir Emreli sets sights on Ireland

Legia Warsaw’s European hero Mahir Emreli is planning to continue his scoring streak against Ireland.

The Azerbaijan striker netted the Polish side’s winner in last week’s shock Europa League victory over Leicester City.

A summer signing for local side Qarabag, the forward soon repaid the €1m fee by bragging a brace against Sparta Prague to seal a place from the play-offs into the group stages of the competition.

Legia Warsaw players celebrate after Mahir Emreli scores against Leicester City. Picture: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

He proved his worth for the international team in the last European campaign too by rattling the net against Hungary and Wales.

The 24-year-old led the line in last month’s 1-1 draw against Ireland and will again he looked upon to supply the firepower for Saturday’s rematch in Baku.

“I have not scored for Azerbaijan in a long time and want that in this window,” says Emreli about the double-header against Ireland and Serbia.

“Both opponents we face are very strong but we have already demonstrated that we challenge each of them.

“Serbia beat us 2-1 but we were ahead against Ireland before they equalised late to get a point. The main goal is the result but scoring to help the team get that win would be even better.”

Like Ireland, the Azeris are hunting for their first win of the campaign and believe they can compound Stephen Kenny’s woes by taking a scalp.

The nation placed 117 in Fifa’s rankings have been relatively untroubled by injuries in the build-up the meeting of Group A’s bottom two.

One one player, Elvin Babalov, has been ruled out and it may be just as well for the hosts because the burly defender was given the runaround by Aaron Connolly during the early exchanges at Aviva Stadium.

Similar to Kenny, Azeris boss Gianni De Biasi is feeling a degree of pressure.

Hopes were high in the Caucuses that the side would use the Euro 2020 campaign, in which they held World Cup finalists Croatia to a 1-1, as a springboard to chip away at the higher seeds.

Extending Portugal and Serbia in one-goal defeats, followed by their data in Dublin, indicated a semblance of progress.

However, that they couldn’t see out the game against Ireland for the three points and crumbled 3-0 to Portugal at home three days later hasn’t gone down well in a country carrying notions about their standing in the European order of merit.

Saturday’s game is an much being observed by the Azeris chiefs as it is the FAI when it comes to the captain steering the ship.