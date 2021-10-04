George Hamilton misses out on RTÉ commentary duties again

George Hamilton will be missing from RTÉ’s commentary duties in Baku on Saturday as Darragh Maloney has got the nod for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.
Hamilton’s absence from the competitive campaign was first noted for last month’s qualifier in Portugal.
Maloney was also entrusted with the commentary duties in Faro while newly-recruited staffer Des Curran delivered the commentary three days later in the 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan in Dublin.
Although Hamilton returned to the microphone for the third and final game of the window, another 1-1 draw against Serbia, he’s not involved for Ireland’s sole qualifier this month.
It remains to be seen whether the 71-year-old will return for the friendly against Qatar next Tuesday.
Meanwhile, at least 300 Irish fans are travelling to Baku and, unlike the trip to Portugal, won’t have problems acquiring tickets for the 69,850-capacity Olympic Stadium.