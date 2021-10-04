Brighton pair Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly to join Ireland training later this week

All but two of Ireland’s 26-man squad partook in today’s first training session of the week, with Brighton and Hove Albion pair Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly fully expected to be on Wednesday’s flight to Baku.

Duffy, Ireland’s only current Premier League regular, was afforded compassionate leave by Stephen Kenny to travel to Derry following the death of his grandmother. Connolly was feeling ill over the weekend but is scheduled to join the rest of the group on Monday evening.