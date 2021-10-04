Brighton pair Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly to join Ireland training later this week

All but two of Ireland’s 26-man squad partook in today’s first training session of the week, with Brighton and Hove Albion pair Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly fully expected to be on Wednesday’s flight to Baku.
Duffy, Ireland’s only current Premier League regular, was afforded compassionate leave by Stephen Kenny to travel to Derry following the death of his grandmother. Connolly was feeling ill over the weekend but is scheduled to join the rest of the group on Monday evening.
Ireland are training at the Sport Ireland campus in Abbotstown on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan (5pm, Irish time).
Currently fourth in Group A after five qualifiers, one point ahead of basement side Azerbaijan, they are out of contention to finish in the top two.
Kenny has a second game in the window, next Tuesday’s friendly at home to Qatar, before the competitive campaign concludes at home to Portugal and away to Luxembourg on November 11 and 14 respectively.
Back in the squad from injury are Enda Stevens, Nathan Collins, Jason Knight, and Chiedozie Ogbene. Stevens won the last of his 21 caps in the March defeat to Luxembourg.
Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane is with the squad for the first time since switching allegiances from England, whom he represented up to U21 level.
Séamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea are unavailable due to injury while Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby are suspended after incurring the second yellow card of the campaign in the most recent game, the 1-1 draw at home to Serbia four weeks ago.
Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).
Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jason Knight (Derby County).
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).
Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland, Baku Olympic Stadium (5pm Irish time).
Republic of Ireland v Qatar, Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).