Premier League talking points: Man United a low rent Harlem Globetrotters; Salah steals the show

It seems perfectly obvious that if a top-class manager got hold of this talented side, bought a good midfielder or two, and put Fred and Scott McTominay in a bin, they’d be immediate title contenders. As it is, they look like a low rent version of the Harlem Globetrotters.
That the 19th and 20th Premier League sides contested a goalless draw suggests they’re both in the correct league positions right now. In post-game interviews, Sean Dyche sounds like a man who has said all the words that are coming out of his mouth far too many times. There is nothing new for him to learn about his Burnley side, nothing new to say. Whatever happens has happened to him and to Burnley before.
This degree of experience might sound like an asset but it isn’t, rather it projects a little boredom and a lack of passion for the cause. And, to be brutally honest, all he’s doing is going around in circles. What can he look forward to achieving over the coming season? Nothing much other than winning nine or 10 games and survival in the top flight in order to do it all again next season. Paid £70,000 per week, he’s already got enough money. Why not take on a different challenge that’ll get the blood pumping in his veins?
Surely another club, maybe in the Championship, would give him a gig. The prospect of yet another season in the bottom third of the Premier League clearly fills him with zero joy.
The next and 17th manager in 10 years should take them to Christmas before the inevitable defenestration. Soon, we’ll all have managed Watford for a few hours.
Brentford’s last gasp winner at the London Stadium in a 2-1 win was no more than they deserved after battering West Ham in the first half. Ceding possession to West Ham United 63/37, you didn’t need to be the second coming of Rinus Michels to realise that they were going to hit the Hammers fast and hard in the transition and look to keep a low block the rest of the time.
Taking the lead on 20 minutes and holding onto it until the 80th, they should’ve been two or three up by the time West Ham, who had flattered to deceive, equalised. Brentford, insulted to have been pulled level, just found another gear and scored in the 94th minute and, despite being under the cosh in the second half, actually finished the game with more shots on target.
Thomas Frank’s side is a joy to watch and a lesson to far higher profile and far more highly paid managers of how to guide a team to success, even with limited resources. Their seventh position is no fluke. They’re ahead of West Ham, Spurs, Arsenal et al because they’re a better side, playing more cohesive, intelligent and fantastically motivated football.