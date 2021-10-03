David Harrington in line to keep spot for run-in after impressing on Cork City debut

David Harrington could retain his place in the Cork City side for the remaining three First Division fixtures after keeping a clean sheet on his league debut.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper produced an assured display in Friday’s scoreless draw at Bray Wanderers, a result which confirms City cannot seal one of the four playoff spots over the last three games.

With veteran stopper Mark McNulty turning 41 next week, Harrington is well-placed to assume the role from the goalkeeping coach who has assisted his ascent.

Rebels boss Colin Healy went short of guaranteeing that the 21-year-old would stay put for the run-in, starting with Friday’s visit of Wexford Youths to Turner’s Cross but it appears the position is his to lose.

“Mark has done great this season but Harry bided his time and came on Friday to play brilliantly,” Healy said about the son of City legendary goalkeeper Phil 'Biscuts' Harrington “He’s got someone very good to look up to in Nults, and, obviously, his father.” Healy stated that he alone made the call, rather than it being a case of his player-coach volunteering to make way between the posts.

“It was my decision,” he affirmed. “We needed to see Harry. I know him well from the underage section and goalkeepers need games. We’ll take a look at next Friday and make a decision.”

After consolidating in their first season post-relegation, Healy has set City a target of promotion in 2022.

That’s easier said than done in a tier populated by a clutter of sides City struggled to overcome this season. Longford Town will be back in the division and there may also be one of Dundalk or Waterford to contend with during a campaign that the top side is sure of promotion.

Healy will soon discover what funds he has to invest in bolstering his squad.

“We’ll try to win every game in the run-in but we’re probably building for next year,” he said about this month’s schedule, which concludes with meetings with UCD and Galway United.

“It was good to see Joshua Honohan, another young lad from the academy, back in the team on Friday.

“The senior lads are doing well at the moment and we’ll make sure if there’s changes, that they’re the right changes.

"Promotion has to be the target next season. We are a big club and have to look at promotion. We’ve got to strengthen the squad by bringing more players in.

“I have to speak to the board (about the budget). There’s a bit of work over the next few weeks and months.”