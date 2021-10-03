Spurs and Nuno Espirito Santo survive frantic finish to get much-needed win

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2-1 ASTON VILLA

Matt Targett scored an own goal to ease the pressure on new Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Rarely has such a narrow home win been so wildly celebrated by players and supporters alike as this fiercely competitive victory avoided an unwanted run of four consecutive Premier League defeats for the Portuguese coach.

Tottenham and Nuno were just about good value for their win after taking a first-half lead through Pierre-Emile Hojberg only to have it cancelled out by Arsenal supporting Villa striker Ollie Watkins after the break.

And just when Tottenham feared it could only get worse, they snatched a winner off the unfortunate boot of Villa man Targett.

It was an unfortunate climax to an intriguing clash in which Tottenham did not make it easy for themselves having been on the back foot from very start against a pumped up Villa side.

Matty Cash created havoc with a long throw-in on to the head of Tyrone Mings with only a minute on the clock. This Villa team, unchanged from winning at Manchester United last time out, is already looking like a well-oiled engine. Tottenham, meanwhile, made three changes from the humiliating defeat at Arsenal last Sunday, including relegating midfielder Dele Alli to the bench.

Another switch by Nuno was to bring in big-money summer signing Cristian Romero to partner Eric Dier at the heart of defence – both central defenders gave the ball away twice in the first five minutes.

In fairness, Romero had a good match and neither side were showing any great quality. Villa looked the better side, but tackles were flying in thick and fast from either team and although both sets of supporters were ultimately in good voice, there was little finesse or invention to admire.

The best first-half fun came after Harry Kane, still without a Premier League goal this season, hit a horror shot way over the bar and to prompt chants of 'You should have signed Jack Grealish' from the Villa fans behind the goal.

Only moments later, they were quietened when he drove a very quick free-kick from just inside the halfway line and Martinez just saved at full stretch.

All it needed was a touch of calm and class to break the deadlock and it came after 27 minutes from Hojberg, who had been one of the steadier players in Tottenham's midfield.

The Denmark international controlled the ball on the edge of the area and took his time before picking his spot and passing a low right foot shot deftly into left hand corner of Martinez's net and his first of the season.

Villa's most impressive player, John McGinn, had Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris scrambling across his goal as a volley flashed past a post shortly before half-time to remind all concerned this match was still very much alive.

A ferocious thunderstorm punctuated the start of the second half as both sides created chances. Matt Targett had a blast superbly blocked by Romero and then Martinez made a stunning save from Lucas Moura at the other end.

Sections of the 53,000 crowd were soaked but at least they had something to shout about and Tottenham, particularly when Heung-Min Son was on the ball, looked increasingly likely to score a second.

But the buoyant Tottenham fans were briefly stunned into silence when Watkins rammed in Villa's 68th-minute equaliser.

They broke down the left despite Romero taking Jacob Ramsey out of the game in the build-up and Targett slid in a low cross for Watkins to run on to slide in from close range.

The other end of the stadium was celebrating only three minutes later when a lightning-fast counter attack ended in Son seeming to play in Moura for a simple finish only for Targett to turn into his own net under pressure.

Rarely has the fickle nature of football and the fans who follow the beautiful game been so perfectly entwined.

Tottenham, especially Kane, could and should have pout the match well beyond Villa's reach as the minutes ticked away but it was a tense finish for both sides and the final whistle celebrations were a mix of joy and relief.

TOTTENHAM: Lloris 6, Emerson Royal 7, Reguilon 6, Romero 7, Dier 6, Hojbjerg 6, Skipp 6, Ndombele 6 (Lo Celso 76), Moura 6 (Gil 89), Kane 5, Son 8. Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Alli, Scarlett.

ASTON VILLA: Martinez 6, Cash 7, Targett 7, Konsa 7, Hause 7 (Traore 80), Mings 6, McGinn 7, Douglas Luiz 6, Ramsey 6 (Buendia 69), Ings 6 (Archer 90), Watkins 6. Subs: Steer, Tuanzebe, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Philogene-Bidace.

Ref: Chris Kavanagh.