Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'We need to improve, I know that, but we believe in this group'

It is far from a crisis and talk of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job being under scrutiny is laughably premature but as Manchester United head off into the international break, they know they face six games on their return which could have a major say in their season.

And that, of course, also means a major say in the future of their popular manager.

Every indication remains that, as he approaches his third anniversary in charge, Solskjaer retains the unconditional support of United’s powerbroker who are convinced he is the man to return the club to their previous peaks.

But, after home defeats to West Ham and Aston Villa, plus an unconvincing last-gasp victory over Villarreal in the Champions League, United’s home form is becoming a concern judging by the way they surrendered the lead to Rafa Benitez’s injury-hit team.

Such indifferent results, against teams that would hardly consider themselves contenders for titles, is all the more concerning when Solskjaer looks at the fixtures that await his team later in the month.

A trip to Leicester in two weeks should see Marcus Rashford return from injury but that is the aperitif to a home game with Liverpool, a visit to Tottenham, and the first Manchester derby of the season at Old Trafford.

In the midst of that sequence come two Champions League group games with Italian side Atalanta which will have a big say in whether or not United advance to the knock-out stages.

All in all, while Solskjaer’s job looks as secure as any in the top flight, for now, a poor run of results could see him facing an uphill battle in his bid to win a first trophy as United manager - and that failure, should it arrive next May, could spell a very different story.

Everton's Andros Townsend celebrates after scoring his side's goal. Picture: AP Photo/Dave Thompson

For now, the United manager remains bullish about his own position and his ability to get the best out of his squad.

“That’s the same question you asked Wednesday night,” said Solskjaer. “Of course I’m very confident we will get the best out of this squad.

“A lot has happened this month and we’ve had Raphael and Cristiano and Jadon with his since August - well, Cristiano since September - so we’ve got loads of work on.

“We need to improve, we know that, I know that, but we believe in this group of players and coaching staff I’ve got.

“‘Yes is the short answer.”

One compelling piece of evidence in Solskjaer’s favour, of course, is the unerring ability he and his teams have displayed over the past couple of seasons to pick up important wins just as the pressure appears to be mounting.

It was particularly evident in the way they qualified for the Champions League in the last two seasons and just such a series of results would be very welcome now to silence some of the grumbles that appear to growing, quietly but surely, around his club.

“I believe in these players, I believe in the coaching staff and I believe we have something going,” added Solskjaer.

“But the proof is in the pudding. We need results and we have to turn up. We can’t say we did well against City and Tottenham last year.

“We need to do it and need to do it during the 90 minutes, whoever plays. That’s the challenge every game, in the Premier League or the Champions League, every game is a big game against a good team.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial (centre) celebrates scoring the opening goal. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

“As we know, every game at Man United is a potential banana skin for us because we are expected to win every one.” This game should have been the perfect springboard for Solskjaer’s season after Anthony Martial, handed a shock start by the United manager, finished well just before the interval.

But a terrible Bruno Fernandes corner saw Everton break on the counter, Fred squander two chances to clear form Demarai Gray and Luke Shaw get pulled out of position as Abdoulaye Doucoure set up Andros Townsend for a spectacular equaliser.

"Of course, it’s a really bad corner from me," said Fernandes.

“We didn't close down well enough outside the box, we didn’t clear the ball, we made many mistakes starting with my corner. We should do better, we should learn because it’s not the first time it’s happened.

“We have to be better next time. We need to change something, something’s not working to concede so many counter-attacks.

"That’s down to the players, not someone else. We have to make a foul, stop the game, I have to take a better corner. Many, many things have to be done better."

Yet, strangely, United’s 14 points from seven games this season is a better return that at the equivalent stage of the last campaign - by four points - although, given the difficulty of their schedule to date, it is not a massive leap to suggest they should have more.

"Not good enough, of course," said Fernandes. "We should have more points, we could have more points. It’s what we have.

“We have to look forward now to what we can do from now until the end of the season. We still have a lot of games to do it, we haven’t lost anything and we have to carry on fighting for everything."