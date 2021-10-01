Tunde Owolabi double grabs point for plucky Finn Harps against Dundalk

Finn Harps 2 Dundalk 2

Tunde Owolabi bagged the equaliser with his second goal of the game as Finn Harps and Dundalk played out a thrilling draw at rain-soaked Finn Park.

Having fallen behind to Owolabi’s first-half goal, Dundalk struck with two goals in 90 seconds in the second half and appeared on course for victory. But yet again Owolabi proved to be the hero for the Donegal side, like Dundalk battling to move clear of the relegation play-off berth.

This was the third meeting between the two sides in 15 days, with Dundalk coming to Ballybofey with the psychological advantage of having put Harps out of the FAI Cup following a replay.

The Louth side began positively and gave Harps a scare with a Patrick Hoban shot spinning outside the upright and moments later Hoban went close to connecting with a Michael Duffy free.

At the other end Ryan Rainey fed Johnny Dunleavy on the right and he strode forward but overhit his cross from a promising position.

However, Harps took the lead on 19 minutes when Davd Webster found Owolabi with his back to goal on the edge of the box, and the Belgian-born striker swivelled before firing low past Peter Cherrie.

Harps had a good opportunity to double their tally on 33 minutes when Barry McNamee pumped in a cross from the left but Owolabi’s close range header was just over.

Dundalk drew level on 61 minutes. Will Patching was fouled by Johnny Dunleavy and Michael Duffy fired home a wonderful 25-yard free.

Harps were still recovering when the visitors were awarded a penalty for a challenge on Pat Hoban by Shane McEleney. Hoban made no mistake from the spot.

But Harps drew level on 69 minutes with Owolabi pouncing again as he snaked into the Dundalk box before burying his shot past Cherrie.

FINN HARPS: Doherty; Boyle (Foley, 88 mins), McEleney, Webster, Mustoe; Rainey (Sadiki, 76 mins), Dunleavy (Hawkins, 65 mins), Connolly, McNamee; Owolabi, Boyd (Coyle, 65 mins).

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Dummigan,, Boyle, Cleary, Leahy; Stanton, Sloggett; Murray (Jurkovkis, 64 mins), Patching (Ben Amar, 87), Duffy; Hoban.