Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen crush wasteful Celtic

Celtic 0 Bayer Leverkusen 4

Celtic’s rebuilding work will continue after they suffered a 4-0 Europa League defeat by Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhead.

The home side went toe-to-toe with the in-form Bundesliga outfit but after a mistake by midfielder David Turnbull in the 25th minute, 19-year-old Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie gave the visitors the crucial lead.

Then 18-year-old star midfielder Florian Wirtz added a second for Gerardo Seoane’s men in the 36th minute and despite strenuous efforts by Celtic to get back into the match — and they had several chances throughout — Lucas Alario added a third from the spot on the hour mark before substitute Amine Adil thrashed in a breakaway fourth in added time.

Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Ange Postecoglou’s side have now won only two of their last eight games in all competitions, including a 4-3 defeat by Real Betis in their in their Group G match.

Asked about Ange Postecoglou’s attacking style of football, which has now conceded eight goals in two Europa League group games, captain Callum McGregor told BT Sport: “It’s a very, very high demanding style of football.

“It takes time for the players to understand where to move and when to move.

“In the defensive transition is where we have struggled. Everyone is together and everyone believes in what the manager is trying to do.”

CELTIC: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Montgomery, McGregor (McCarthy 66), Turnbull (Giakoumakis 74), Abada, Rogic (Bitton 66), Jota, Furuhashi (Ajeti 74).

BAYER LEVERKUSEN: Hradecky, Frimpong, Tah, Hincapie, Bakker, Aranguiz (Amiri 65), Demirbay, Diaby (Bellarabi 66), Wirtz (Adli 74), Paulinho (Retsos 79), Alario (Schick 74).

Ref: Marco Di Bello (Italy).