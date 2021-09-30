'We need to turn draws into wins': Stephen Kenny taking pragmatic approach to Azerbaijan clash

Stephen Kenny insists the only stat he’s interested in for Ireland’s visit to Azerbaijan on Saturday week is the goals needed to secure him a first competitive victory.

Dreams of Ireland ending their 20-year wait for a World Cup appearance perished on a two-point return from the opening five qualifiers.

Their remaining mission is to avoid finishing fourth and that will likely require away wins over the Azeris and Luxembourg, either side of Portugal’s visit to the Aviva in November.

Kenny’s assistant Keith Andrews revealed earlier this week the coaching team’s reliance on a newly-recruited statistics firm, arguing their Key Performance Indictors (KPI) were out of kilter with some of the disappointing results.

However, the manager wasn’t getting too immersed in the minutiae of tactics, preferring to adopt a pragmatic approach in seeking only his second win in 17 matches across friendlies, Nations League and qualifiers.

“The main statistic we’re looking for against Azerbaijan is to win,” he said, on back of late equalisers against Azeris and Serbia earlier this month.

“We need to turn our draws into wins. If I was going to have that conversation it would be a long conversation so, from my point of view, that’s what we need to do.

“The last window was very intensive with three games in seven days; very tough physically against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia games.

“They were three very exciting games but we should have turned draws into wins and we need to find a way of doing that.”

Kenny hopes newcomer Will Keane can help him achieve it. The 28-year-old was the new name in the 26-man squad which includes Enda Stevens, despite Sheffield United indicating international duty comes too soon following his return from injury.

“Will has had a consistent run of games this year and probably having one of his best seasons,” he said the former England U21 striker who has scored four times for League One Wigan Athletic.

“I’ve been to see quite a bit of him and he links the play very well. He plays as a second striker at Wigan. They got beaten by Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night and I was at the game. He leads the line quite well, has an appreciation of players around him, has a good weight of pass and good vision. He can score headed goals and different types of goals, so he’s having a good season so far.

“Will is qualified for Ireland for the last number of years and is a good option for us.”

Despite having a win ratio of just 6.5%, Kenny believes the Irish public are supportive of his vision.

That was recently revealed by himself as a development phase during this campaign towards attempting to reach the European Championships in 2024, yet there’s no guarantee his contract will be extended beyond July to complete that project.

He said: “When I go out through airport or I am in Dublin, people are excited by the team. They want it to work, want the team to really evolve and do well.

“The atmosphere at the Aviva against Serbia was exceptional. The supporters got behind the team regardless that we were 1-0 down, they really connected with the players.

“It’s from the ground up. We’ve introduced a high number of players into the squad in the last seven or eight months. And it is quite organic with players who have come from clubs throughout the country which is a good reflection of the good work done by coaches around the country.”