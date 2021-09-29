Colin Healy: Cork City must achieve promotion by next season

Cork City boss Colin Healy says that promotion will be the only acceptable outcome for the club next season.

City still have the narrowest possibility of making the play-offs this season, though they will need to win their last four games and look for other results to go their way.

And while Healy hasn't given up hope on that outcome, he is already looking at a First Division title tilt in 2022.

"The job next year is to go and get promoted, I know people might say it's putting pressure on myself but I think at this football club, this is the demand," said Healy, ahead of Friday night's trip to Bray Wanderers (7.30pm).

"I know it's going to be tough. As a club that's the way that we should be looking - to get back in the Premier Division as quick as we can and probably bring in some new players next year, and add to what we have, and hopefully build on what we're doing."

City will need to win at the Carlisle Grounds to keep up their hopes of catching Bray, who occupy fifth place in the First Division, the last available spot for the play-offs.

City drew 0-0 with Treaty United at the Markets Field last week and although they have only lost once in their last nine league outings - to leaders Shelbourne - five draws have dented their promotion hopes.

"It is frustrating," concedes Healy. "We would probably have taken them at the start of the season when we had a lot of defeats as well!"

With just four games to go, some of the club's more experienced players are close to returning from injury to boost the ranks. Skipper Gearoid Morrissey is back in training, defenders Jonas Hakkinen and Josh Honohan are also back training though vice-captain Steven Beattie remains "probably another week or two away" from a return, says Healy.

City's management are already considering the shape of the squad for the 2022 season. "I have a fair idea myself," said Healy. "There's just four games left, the lads will go out and do the best they can, and come the end of the season we will sit down, we'll speak to the players who we want to go forward next year."