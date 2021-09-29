Colin Healy: Cork City must achieve promotion by next season

Although Cork City have only lost once in their last nine league outings - to leaders Shelbourne - five draws have dented their promotion hopes
Colin Healy: Cork City must achieve promotion by next season

Cork City manager Colin Healy at Turner's Cross. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 15:53
Martin Claffey

Cork City boss Colin Healy says that promotion will be the only acceptable outcome for the club next season. 

City still have the narrowest possibility of making the play-offs this season, though they will need to win their last four games and look for other results to go their way.

And while Healy hasn't given up hope on that outcome, he is already looking at a First Division title tilt in 2022. 

"The job next year is to go and get promoted, I know people might say it's putting pressure on myself but I think at this football club, this is the demand," said Healy, ahead of Friday night's trip to Bray Wanderers (7.30pm). 

"I know it's going to be tough. As a club that's the way that we should be looking - to get back in the Premier Division as quick as we can and probably bring in some new players next year, and add to what we have, and hopefully build on what we're doing."

City will need to win at the Carlisle Grounds to keep up their hopes of catching Bray, who occupy fifth place in the First Division, the last available spot for the play-offs.  

City drew 0-0 with Treaty United at the Markets Field last week and although they have only lost once in their last nine league outings - to leaders Shelbourne - five draws have dented their promotion hopes. 

"It is frustrating," concedes Healy. "We would probably have taken them at the start of the season when we had a lot of defeats as well!"

With just four games to go, some of the club's more experienced players are close to returning from injury to boost the ranks. Skipper Gearoid Morrissey is back in training, defenders Jonas Hakkinen and Josh Honohan are also back training though vice-captain Steven Beattie remains "probably another week or two away" from a return, says Healy. 

City's management are already considering the shape of the squad for the 2022 season. "I have a fair idea myself," said Healy.  "There's just four games left, the lads will go out and do the best they can, and come the end of the season we will sit down, we'll speak to the players who we want to go forward next year." 

More in this section

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League Premier League considers vaccine incentive as 13 clubs have less than half squad double-jabbed
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal's Xhaka set to miss three months with knee injury
FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-SHERIFF TIRASPOL FC Sheriff: Champions League upstarts from an unrecognised land
Cork City FC#League of Ireland
Michael Duffy has his shot saved by goalkeeper James Talbot 27/9/2021

Michael Duffy on board as Derry City look to build title-challenging squad

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up