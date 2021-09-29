Michael Duffy on board as Derry City look to build title-challenging squad

Derry City will turn their attention to headhunting the league’s top scorer Georgie Kelly as they build their squad
Michael Duffy on board as Derry City look to build title-challenging squad

Michael Duffy: Moving from Dundalk to Derry on a long-term contract. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 14:11
John Fallon

Derry City will turn their attention to headhunting the league’s top scorer Georgie Kelly after enticing Michael Duffy to the Ryan McBride Brandywell for next season’s title charge.

Duffy was expected to follow the path taken by Dundalk team-mate Patrick McEleney and fellow local back to Derry and a four-year pre-contract has been announced by the Candystripes today.

The 27-year-old will see out his five-year spell with the Lilywhites by trying to lift them from their relegation troubles and seal a route into Europe by winning the FAI Cup. They travel to St Pat’s in the semi-final at the end of October.

Backed by benefactor Philip O’Doherty, the Derry chairman who recently became a billionaire by selling his engineering company, Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins has been financially backed to challenge the dominance of Shamrock Rovers next season.

Higgins was handed his first managerial job in April and has guided Derry into fourth place with eight games left, starting with Friday’s trip to league leaders Rovers.

As with McEleney, Duffy has a long relationship with Higgins stretching back to their playing days together at Derry and, more recently, when the elder statesman graduated to the coaching staff at Dundalk.

Derry, who last won the Premier Division in 1997, will lean on a cohort of natives to form the foundation of their challenge of honours and that places Kelly at the forefront of their targets.

The striker from nearby Burnfoot is out of contract at Bohemians and will delay making a decision on his future but Derry’s new policy of awarding long-term contracts is an attractive proposition in a league still plagued by 12-month deals and job insecurity.

