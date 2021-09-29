Premier League considers vaccine incentive as 13 clubs have less than half squad double-jabbed

“We are considering if and how best we can ‘reward’ those squads/players who are most Covid-compliant"
Premier League considers vaccine incentive as 13 clubs have less than half squad double-jabbed

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: COVID-19 stewards during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on September 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 11:07
Cian Locke

Just seven Premier League clubs have more than half their players fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the league.

In correspondence sent to clubs, the Premier League has urged greater takeup of the vaccines, reminding clubs that games could be postponed if the UK government decides everyone in attendance at sporting events must be double-jabbed. That policy has not yet been put in place.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League is even considering incentivising clubs to have players fully vaccinated, though a suitable reward system has not yet been finalised.

The letter says: “We are considering if and how best we can ‘reward’ those squads/players who are most Covid-compliant and who have opted to be vaccinated.

“It is increasingly clear that full vaccination will be the key criteria for government and health authorities, in terms of international travel and potential Covid certification at large-scale events.”

According to a report in The Times, Wolves have all players vaccinated, with more than 90% of Brentford and Leeds players double-jabbed. However, 13 clubs fall below the 50% threshold.

One Premier League club chief executive told The Times: “There are concerns at the league and among some clubs that if the pandemic situation deteriorates then the government might insist on double vaccinations for everyone at matches. We could then see a situation where games have to be postponed if only half a squad is jabbed.” 

More in this section

FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-SHERIFF TIRASPOL FC Sheriff: Champions League upstarts from an unrecognised land
Republic of Ireland v Serbia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Keith Andrews: There has to be short-term pain to get where Irish football needs to go
France Soccer Champions League Pep Guardiola salutes ‘unstoppable’ Lionel Messi after Champions League loss
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's Xhaka set to miss three months with knee injury

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up