Premier League considers vaccine incentive as 13 clubs have less than half squad double-jabbed

Just seven Premier League clubs have more than half their players fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the league.
In correspondence sent to clubs, the Premier League has urged greater takeup of the vaccines, reminding clubs that games could be postponed if the UK government decides everyone in attendance at sporting events must be double-jabbed. That policy has not yet been put in place.
According to Sky Sports, the Premier League is even considering incentivising clubs to have players fully vaccinated, though a suitable reward system has not yet been finalised.
The letter says: “We are considering if and how best we can ‘reward’ those squads/players who are most Covid-compliant and who have opted to be vaccinated.
“It is increasingly clear that full vaccination will be the key criteria for government and health authorities, in terms of international travel and potential Covid certification at large-scale events.”
According to a report in The Times, Wolves have all players vaccinated, with more than 90% of Brentford and Leeds players double-jabbed. However, 13 clubs fall below the 50% threshold.
One Premier League club chief executive told The Times: “There are concerns at the league and among some clubs that if the pandemic situation deteriorates then the government might insist on double vaccinations for everyone at matches. We could then see a situation where games have to be postponed if only half a squad is jabbed.”