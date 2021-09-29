Keith Andrews: There has to be short-term pain to get where Irish football needs to go

Keith Andrews insists he never envisioned Stephen Kenny’s first full campaign being a dry run for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Since Andrews stepped up with his former U21 boss Kenny to the senior post, Ireland have won just once in 16 games, the June friendly win over Andorra.

Four matches into the World Cup campaign, Kenny decided on the eve of Serbia’s visit to Aviva Stadium earlier this month to announce he’d chosen to concentrate on developing a young squad for the next series.

Qualification for the 2024 Euros doesn’t commence until March 2013, eight months after Kenny’s contract with the FAI lapses.

He has the remaining three qualifiers over the next seven weeks – plus a friendly against Qatar on October 12 – to improve his standing for a job assessment which FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill has vowed to conduct with his board once the final qualifier in Luxembourg concludes on November 14.

Ireland must bridge a four-point gap on Luxembourg to catch them for third place in Group A.

Andrews had kept a low profile since joining Kenny on the senior ticket but felt compelled amid the criticism to convey his views to Off The Ballon Tuesday night.

Asked if the masterplan entailed this World Cup campaign acting as a trial period for players, he was emphatic. “No would be the answer in short,” he said.

Republic of Ireland's Matt Doherty (left) and Jayson Molumby appear dejected during a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Picture: Niall Carson

“To elaborate on that, where Stephen is coming from, in my opinion, is that it's not a short-term view.

“We’ve come to a crossroads in Irish football, with what's gone on in that (FAI) building in recent years, we're on the road to recovery in the background.

“And, in terms of the actual pitch, the football side, the players and the organisation around that, I think a really short-term view would only get you so far.

“I felt there had to be a little bit of short-term pain to get where we needed to go.

"Does that mean we went into this campaign thinking we're going to be comfortable sitting in third, fourth or fifth in the table? Obviously not, but I think there's a bigger picture view and Stephen deserves credit for that because he does look long-term.

“He is a visionary, a romantic when it comes to Irish football and where he thinks it should be perceived. And I'm very much aligned with that.”

Andrews expressed his frustration at the inconsistency of performances, a common hazard when a reliance is placed on inexperienced players still seeking to prove themselves at club and international levels.

For instance, a polished display on September 1 in Faro against Portugal, which they ultimately got nothing from, was followed by a flat one against Azerbaijan.

Ireland needed a late equaliser to pilfer their first point of the campaign, a trick they repeated against a dominant Serbia side three days later. Overall, the former Ireland admitted the litany of results have been worse than expected.

Ireland's Jeff Hendrick and Shane Duffy dejected after Sergej Milinković-Savić scored for Serbia. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

“When you look at some of these players that have come into the squad over the last 12 months or so, it hasn't been plain sailing for some of them,” he added.

“Some of them have had very good performances, followed by not-so-good performances.

“We've also introduced a data company and it's all performance-related. It's used by Paris Saint-Germain and the top European teams, all around Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and how you win games. There's a direct correlation between these KPIs and winning games. And, in certain results, we should have won.

“Performance-wise, when we look at the data and we look at the game back with our eyes, we feel that we should have won certain games. That obviously hasn't happened. They're the tough ones to take.

“Yeah, (the results are worse than I expected). There's no way of getting away from that.”

Kenny unveils his Ireland squad on Thursday for the upcoming games against Azerbaijan and Qatar.