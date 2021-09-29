Bohemians manager Keith Long says referees need to engage more after fourth yellow card

Bohemians manager Keith Long is confident that growing friction with referees can be tackled through the FAI during the off-season.

Over 50 yellow cards – including Long’s fourth of the season in Monday’s defeat to Dundalk – have been issued to coaching staff on the touchline across Premier and First Divisions this season.

Given 18 red cards have also been shown to managers and assistants with just under a quarter of the season left, the totality makes the League of Ireland an outlier in the context of comparisons around Europe.

Three managers – Tim Clancy of top-flight Drogheda United along with Andy Myler and Ian Ryan from First Division outfits UCD and Wexford – will be in the stands at the weekend serving sideline suspensions.

Long walked a tightrope himself at Oriel Park on Monday, feeling particularly aggrieved at the officials for assistant Darragh Keegan when he didn’t flag for a foul on George Kelly as they chased a late equaliser. He was involved in some exchanges with fourth official John McLoughlin too.

“There's no choirboys here,” he said. “Things get said in the heat of the moment and I am sure industrial language is allowed.

“I don't think I am the most vociferous on the sideline. I think I talk to the referees and fourth official in a reasonable manner, though they might say differently.

“The referees have a tough job but we have to work together. It's the linesman’s job to intervene and help the referee. He was in a good position in the penalty area and didn't see it either.

“That happens, no one gets things right all the time, we get things wrong every day but you are looking for an element of consistency.”

Long is glad that moves seem to be afoot to resolve the growing rift between managers and officials.

He added: “The referees need to be treated with respect. I believe that but I also believe if you give respect you get it.

“There are a lot of cards being dished out and it's very topical. I have four yellow cards and I have to look at myself. I don't think that's acceptable for me; I have to look at myself as it's important to take responsibility.

“The referees need to engage with us more. Do we need to address it in the off-season? I think there are measures being put in place in the League of Ireland department of the FAI.”