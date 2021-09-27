Uefa nullifies proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus over Super League

It is understood that Uefa believes the pursuit of the proceedings does not serve in their best interest
Uefa nullifies proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus over Super League

UEFA will not pursue legal proceedings against Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona over their continued fight to form a European Super League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 22:29
Mark Mann Bryans

Uefa will not continue to pursue legal proceedings against the three clubs still committed to the European Super League.

While the six Premier League teams who were embroiled in the formation of a breakaway league earlier this year quickly pulled out of the plans, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus have continued to back the proposals.

A Madrid court ruled last week that Uefa had to stop legal proceedings against those three clubs and after initially suspending them, Uefa has now stopped them altogether.

“Following the stay of proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC, and Real Madrid CF, in the matter related to a potential violation of Uefa’s legal framework in connection with the so called ‘Super League’, the Uefa Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void, as if the proceedings had never been opened,” a Uefa statement read.

Protests against the European Super League saw Premier League clubs withdraw from the plans (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It is understood that the European governing body believes the pursuit of the proceedings does not serve in their best interest but that their decision to end the court battle does not alter their stance on the Super League.

Uefa, it is understood, would also restart a legal case should any attempts to kickstart the plans arise.

The nine clubs which pulled out of the plans; Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and Inter Milan, made donations to Uefa foundations but it is understood they will now be contacted to be told they will not be pursued for any payments associated to the Super League.

