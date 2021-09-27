Premier League not planning competitive fixtures abroad

Reports had suggested top-flight clubs were working on a long-term plan that had playing Premier League games overseas as its ultimate goal
The Premier League has no plans for competitive matches abroad (Nick Potts/PA)

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 14:37
 

The Premier League has no plans to play competitive matches abroad.

Reports had suggested top-flight clubs were working on a long-term plan that had playing Premier League games overseas as its ultimate goal, effectively resurrecting the ’39th game’ proposals which surfaced in 2008.

However, it is understood clubs are only looking at ways to make pre-season fixtures overseas more meaningful.

The discussions have formed part of the league’s strategic review.

The review had been ongoing when the Project Big Picture proposals emerged almost a year ago, but was committed to all by 20 clubs last October when PBP was rejected.

The Premier League has staged the Asia Trophy on a biennial basis since 2003, and the league is understood to be looking at whether similar competitions could be held in other parts of the world over the summer.

