Youth charged with racist abuse of Aston Villa and Ireland winger Tyreik Wright

A youth has been charged with racially abusing Aston Villa and Ireland U21 winger Tyreik Wright on social media.

The 17-year-old from the North East of England is accused of sending an abusive message to the 20-year-old forward on Instagram while he was on loan at Walsall FC last February.

Charges against the teen, who cannot be named due to his age, have been conferred under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday week, October 7.

West Midlands Police said the case had been led by Police Constable Stuart Ward, the UK's first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit.

Nathan Miebai, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "A 17-year-old has been charged with racially abusing footballer Tyreik Wright online.

"The CPS made the decision to charge the youth after reviewing a file of evidence from West Midlands Police."

Tyreik Wright, from Ovens in Cork, was one of seven Aston Villa academy graduates granted new contracts by the Premier League club in July.

The Cork native, who turned 20 last week, enjoyed a productive loan spell at Walsall last season, making 16 appearances for the League Two club.

He concluded the season as an Ireland U21 international too, making his debut in March against Wales and scored the opening goal in the first European qualifier three weeks ago, the 2-0 win in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Hailing from Ovens, Wright was snapped up by Villa from Lakewood United in 2018.

As expected, he was sent on loan again this season. Wright has so far played six times and scored once for League Two outfit Salford City.