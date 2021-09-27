Marcus Rashford hopes to resume contact training soon after shoulder surgery

Marcus Rashford underwent shoulder surgery last month (Martin Rickett/PA).

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 10:53
James Whelan

Marcus Rashford is hopeful of a return to contact training soon as the Manchester United and England forward continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Rashford is yet to play this season, having undergone an operation on his shoulder last month.

The 23-year-old posted a message on Twitter that read: “Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation.

“All being well, I will get the green (light) to join in with contact training again.”

Having played with a shoulder issue for much of last season, Rashford decided after being part of England’s Euro 2020 campaign that he would have surgery.

The operation took place on August 6, with Rashford saying four days later that “everything went well”.

He has missed eight matches in all competitions so far this term for United, who host Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday then Everton in the Premier League three days later.

Rashford played with the injury for much of last season (Dave Thompson/PA)

Rashford also missed England World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland earlier this month.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is set to name his squad on Thursday for matches against Andorra and Hungary on October 9 and 12.

United then return to action by playing Leicester away on October 16.

