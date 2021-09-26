Trading places: Heat on Nuno Espirito Santo as fog clears for Mikel Arteta

It is not unusual for a Manager of the Month to lose after being handed the award, but normally it is just the next game rather than his actual job.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s chances of taking charge of another north London derby have surely been significantly diminished by Tottenham’s disastrous first 45 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs have played three London derbies since the former Wolves manager was voted the most impressive boss of August; all have been lost via a combined goal total of — one scored, nine conceded.

Crystal Palace could be explained away by a red card, and any team can end up bested by Chelsea, but to be outplayed at the home of your bitterest rivals tends not to be forgiven or forgotten in the boardroom or down the pub.

Deep down, Spurs fans all knew that the unprecedented position of August 29 was a mirage: Spurs top with three wins out of three, Arsenal bottom without even a single point.

Inevitably, it was Mikel Arteta whose job prospects looked precarious, with pundits proclaiming that they could not perceive a clear style of play despite a hefty outlay on new players over the summer.

Two of those newcomers — goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Japan right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu — already look like bargains despite significant price tags. Ramsdale has played three Premier League games and kept clean sheets in two of them, almost preserving a perfect record with a superb tip onto the crossbar late on when Lucas Moura’s shot took a deflection.

Martin Odegaard, last season’s loan from Real Madrid now made permanent, personifies the sudden regeneration of the Gunners, and Ben White, the centre-back recruited at even greater expense from Brighton, set the tone for the whole game with a superbly-timed tackle on Heung-min Son early on that energised the home support instantly.

Arteta was animated on the touchline throughout, while Santo cut a passive figure in the opposite dugout, often with arms folded as if already accepting his side’s fate.

What was actually required was some direct intervention from Santo as Tottenham’s 4-3-3 formation was comprehensively overrun by Arteta’s 4-2-3-1 shape, with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka either side of Odegaard in the three behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tottenham, in contrast, failed to go through the gears quickly at all in the first 45 minutes, with Dele Alli struggling in the central midfield role his manager has imposed on him. The goalscorer of previous seasons had disappeared long before Santo appeared of course, but his career is destined to remain trapped in limbo under this set-up.

Tottenham switched to a replica of the hosts’ system for the second half, and introduced Oliver Skipp as a holding midfielder. The England U21 cap had been a starter in that position for the first batch of games — the ones that were won 1-0 — and can now legitimately expect a recall sooner rather than later.

Of course, Santo’s strife would be lessened if the Harry Kane conundrum was quickly solved, but the England captain continues to suffer.

His first-half performance was as wretched as they come, featuring as it did a free header from a corner put wide as his only significant contribution. Apart from the moment when he lost possession, charged back and slid in unsuccessfully on Saka, that is. His England colleague simply carried on and found the net, to make it 3-0.

Saka had previously set up Smith Rowe for a mugging of an opening goal, although Tottenham’s defence obligingly stood still to ease the picking of the pocket. Santo had chosen Davinson Sanchez ahead of Cristian Romero — and some static defending saw that decision backfire.

Santo admitted afterwards he had picked the wrong players in the wrong formation, but declined to name names, not unsurprisingly.

Arteta also remarked that being able to turn around a dire situation is the “beauty of the game” — and one of the “dangers” too, as everything can change quickly in the harsh environment of the Premier League.

No one knows that more than Tottenham’s current manager, whose next assignment is a European Conference League fixture at home to Slovenian champions NS Mura.

The competition has never been high on Tottenham’s list of priorities — but defeat in that will surely signify no way back for Nuno.