Stephen Bradley hits back at 'nonsense and hot air' aimed at Shamrock Rovers

As Shamrock Rovers close in on their 19th title, manager Stephen Bradley says “nonsense and hot air” inspired their revival.

The champions lost four games in a row – their pair of Europa League playoff legs against Flora Tallinn, an FAI Cup exit to Bohemians, and a league loss to Finn Harps – before stitching three wins together.

Their latest triumph, Friday’s stoppage-time victory over closest challengers St Patrick’s Athletic at Inchicore, stretched their advantage at the summit to nine points.

They have one more game left, against Bohemians, than the Saints who have eight.

Bradley was reluctant to specify the verbals which irked his camp but Chris Forrester’s assertion in the build-up to Friday’s top-of-the-table clash that Rovers were “vulnerable” is understood to have struck a nerve in the Hoops dressing-room.

In his recent Irish Examiner column, Graham Cummins revealed how two years ago Bradley aired an audio clip of James Talbot accusing Rovers of lacking “heart and passion” as motivation for their meeting with Bohemians.

“It does a lot of your work for you,” Bradley said about using the criticism to his advantage.

“Over the past five weeks, people were questioning us and questioning the team's character. We closed the door, stayed together, and answered the critics on the pitch.

“The players feel it, they read into it, and I think they felt that they were a little disrespected at times. I could write an email about the incidents because it's that long.

“Some of it was interesting, a lot of nonsense and hot air. It fires you up and gives you motivation."

Rovers require a minimum of 15 points on the final lap to secure back-to-back titles, starting with Friday's visit of fourth-placed Derry City to Tallaght Stadium.