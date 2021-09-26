Katie McCabe scores in Arsenal hammering of Manchester City

Having already beaten champions Chelsea, Arsenal made another major statement in only their third game by picking off a depleted Man City side at Meadow Lane
Katie McCabe scores in Arsenal hammering of Manchester City

Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates scoring at Meadow Park. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 20:51
John Fallon

Irish captain Katie McCabe was among the goals for Arsenal as they hammered Manchester City 5-0 in the Women’s Super League.

Having already beaten champions Chelsea, the Gunners made another major statement in only their third game by picking off a depleted City side at Meadow Lane thanks to Kim Little’s brace along with strikes by Vivianne Miedema, McCabe, and Leah Williamson.

Vera Pauw’s skipper was part of the Ireland side that beat Australia 3-2 in midweek and she once again got the better of Aussie defender Alanna Kennedy on the hour to smash her volley past Karima Benameur for Arsenal’s third.

Dutch striker Miedema had taken just 10 minutes to grab the opener which was remarkably her 102nd goal in just 111 games for the Londoners.

Little punished a City defence missing mainstays Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, and Esme Morgan by adding a second before McCabe’s third. Little’s second, from the penalty spot with 12 minutes left, inflicted further pain before Williamson completed the whitewash on the visitors.

Arsenal join their North London rivals Tottenham, who shocked City before the international break, at the summit with a maximum nine points.

City, already out of the Champions League, are already lagging well behind in eighth.

Earlier in the day, Grace Moloney was back in goal for Reading but they suffered a late 1-0 loss at Tottenham.

Megan Connolly was a half-time substitute for Brighton and Hove Albion, who were defeated by an Aston Villa side missing the injured Ruesha Littlejohn.

On Saturday, Birmingham City’s Irish-dominated outfit lost 3-1 to Everton, their third reverse in a row.

In the Championship, Rianne Jarrett notched her third of the season as her London City Lionesses side drew 2-2 against Coventry City.

More in this section

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal ascent continues past toothless Tottenham as Saka and Smith-Rowe star
Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium Raul Jimenez ends long wait for goal with magical Wolves winner at Southampton
Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League Terrace Talk - Man City: Bernardo Silva gives the antidote to Tuchel's kryptonite
#Arsenal#Manchester City#Women’s Sport#Republic of Ireland WNT
Celtic v Dundee United - cinch Premiership - Celtic Park

Postecoglou convinced Celtic on right track despite slipping up again against Dundee United

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up