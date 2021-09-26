Katie McCabe scores in Arsenal hammering of Manchester City

Irish captain Katie McCabe was among the goals for Arsenal as they hammered Manchester City 5-0 in the Women’s Super League.

Having already beaten champions Chelsea, the Gunners made another major statement in only their third game by picking off a depleted City side at Meadow Lane thanks to Kim Little’s brace along with strikes by Vivianne Miedema, McCabe, and Leah Williamson.

Vera Pauw’s skipper was part of the Ireland side that beat Australia 3-2 in midweek and she once again got the better of Aussie defender Alanna Kennedy on the hour to smash her volley past Karima Benameur for Arsenal’s third.

Dutch striker Miedema had taken just 10 minutes to grab the opener which was remarkably her 102nd goal in just 111 games for the Londoners.

Little punished a City defence missing mainstays Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, and Esme Morgan by adding a second before McCabe’s third. Little’s second, from the penalty spot with 12 minutes left, inflicted further pain before Williamson completed the whitewash on the visitors.

Arsenal join their North London rivals Tottenham, who shocked City before the international break, at the summit with a maximum nine points.

City, already out of the Champions League, are already lagging well behind in eighth.

Earlier in the day, Grace Moloney was back in goal for Reading but they suffered a late 1-0 loss at Tottenham.

Megan Connolly was a half-time substitute for Brighton and Hove Albion, who were defeated by an Aston Villa side missing the injured Ruesha Littlejohn.

On Saturday, Birmingham City’s Irish-dominated outfit lost 3-1 to Everton, their third reverse in a row.

In the Championship, Rianne Jarrett notched her third of the season as her London City Lionesses side drew 2-2 against Coventry City.