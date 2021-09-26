Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Pre-match giggles can be a bad sign, and thus it proved

We’re still top. As the old song says, accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative – but sometimes Mr In-between messes with you, whether you like it or not.

You don’t expect it to happen at Brentford, though.

Writing for newspapers is a great lesson in karma, and after 20 years I still haven’t got the hang of it.

“Oh yes, I much prefer Jurgen’s rollercoaster to Rafa’s pragmatism, don’tcha know.”

Idiot.

Saturday was an accident waiting to happen after I’d said that. You always want the one thing you can’t have. Such is life, such is football.

It could’ve been worse, and other results dropped in our lap. This after a week of Carabao cynicism, when even second-string Pep Lijnders was sent to do the press. He’d made it worse by saying Liverpool were going to “attack” the home cups this year.

Riiiight. Like a toothless Doberman, we’ll gum them to death, I suppose. This was greeted like somebody trying to sell us London Bridge.

With injuries impeding him already, wasn’t Klopp bound to employ third-string players, canteen staff and any homeless hanging around?

Well, he didn’t, and never let it be said I can’t admit when I’m completely wrong. Lord knows I’ve had the practise.

But then Norwich did more or less the same, exemplifying the attitude between league and cup games where everyone must plead guilty.

That we need two full teams now to compete meaningfully in anything is a key factor in league weakness. The elite scoff up most talent, no wonder they’re looking for 90 points to have any chance of being champions nowadays.

To be fair, even back in the glory days we needed a decent draw most rounds to get us into finals. And yes, I’m tempting fate again, but Liverpool have a good chance of being in the Carabao quarter-finals. Is this the year Klopp finally foists Wembley upon us again?

Infamous last words. Can the squad hold out until then? Keita now misses games because he kicked grass. This must be gaslighting, surely?

Saturday started off so well. City look ominous admittedly, but at least they halted Chelsea’s run, while Ole’s rant about Klopp taking penalties off United was almost unhinged and blew up in his pixie face.

Oh, I forgot; it’s never a rant when a United manager’s desperate, is it? Just ours. Klopp was crucified for criticising bad tackling, then had to fume in silence while Elliott’s ankle was hanging off. Solskjaer just gets another penalty.

But pre-match giggles can be a bad sign and thus it proved at Brentford. Talk was of chances missed, but three goals should win any game. The number of times it hasn’t for us is disconcerting, but we take the rough with the smooth.

The Londoners don’t look your usual yoyo Premier fodder, tough busy and direct. They exploited our complacency, certainly.

That even applied to Van Dijk, who’s read so much about being a Rolls Royce that he believes it.

Turn your nose up at Phillips, but at least when there’s a header to be won (as with their second) he’d take the ball, the man and any brick walls that happened to lie in the way.

Trent was also in stroll mode, and often outnumbered at the far post. The opposition know where to attack us, that’s for sure.

Some say we’d have won if we’d gone two goals up. That wasn’t a given. The home team didn’t look like they’d be easily discouraged. Laughing at Arsenal on dayone now seems premature.

Sometimes, with a tough away trip in Europe next, you sense Liverpool trying to hold something in reserve. If they also expect an easy three points, it’s a lethal cocktail that often triggers a bad hangover. It may end up a decent point if Brentford keep this going.

And the goalkeeper produced the usual worldie. Don’t know why I’m even surprised any more.