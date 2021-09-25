Battling Bees sting Liverpool in thriller

Premier League: Brentford 3 Liverpool 3

'WHAT A MATCH! What a match!' exclaimed a Brentford fan near the press box. And that was only at half-time.

Liverpool stay top of the table as the Premier League's only unbeaten team, but they came so close to blowing it on a great night of entertainment.

Respective managers Jurgen Klopp and Brentford's Thomas Frank hugged each other like relieved heavyweight boxers at the sound of the final whistle.

The west London club are becoming the story of the season in their first campaign back in the top flight for nearly 50 years and took a deserved lead through defender Ethan Pinnock after 27 minutes.

The advantage lasted only three minutes, however, as Diogo Jota headed Liverpool level from a great Jordan Henderson cross.

It seemed the day and the headlines would belong to Mo Salah when he became the fastest Liverpool player to reach 100 goals as he converted a Fabinho through ball nine minutes after the restart.

But Brentford have a unique spirit at this uniquely atmospheric little ground and German midfielder Vitaly Janelt forced in a 63rd minute equaliser after some desperate Liverpool defending.

The visiting fans were then singing loudest when the outstanding Curtis Jones lashed in a long-range effort to restore their lead only four minutes later.

Frank then made a key substitution by sending on French summer signing Yoane Wissa and the striker responded by chipping the ball over Alisson from close range.

Ivan Toney still found time to have another Brentford effort disallowed for offside.

The home fans did not seem to care as they celebrated the final whistle like a huge victory. And rightly so.

BRENTFORD: Raja 7, Ajer 6, Jansson 6, Pinnock 6(Jorgensen 43), Canos 7, Onyeka 6 (Baptiste 68), Norgaard 6 (Wissa 78), Janelt 7, Henry 7, Mbeumo 7, Toney 7.

Subs: Fernandez, Jensen, Forss, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Roerslev.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 6, Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 6, van Dijk 7, Robertson 7, Henderson 6, Fabinho 7, Jones 8 (Firmino 68), Salah 7, Jota 7, Mane 6.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi.

Ref: Stuart Attwell 7 Ends…