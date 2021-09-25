Troy Parrott the matchwinner for MK Dons

It extended the MK Dons' unbeaten run to eight games.
File pic of Troy Parrott of Milton Keynes Dons  (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 17:38

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott was the matchwinner for MK Dons today in League 1, converting a penalty he won himself for the only goal to see off 10-man Wycombe Wanderers.

Parrott was felled six minutes before the break by Anthony Stewart, earning the Wycombe man a red card. The Tottenham loanee converted from the spot for his third goal of the season.

The win keeps the Dons fourth in the table.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth climbed to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 victory over Luton as the Cherries continued their unbeaten start to the season.

First-half goals from Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke proved enough for Scott Parker's side, despite Reece Burke pulling one back in the second half.

