Shamrock Rovers beat title rivals St Pat's to close in on crown

St Patrick's Athletic 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

The celebrations at full-time said it all — nine points ahead with nine games to play, Shamrock Rovers are on course for their second successive title.

Nearest rivals St Pat’s might be the division’s leading scorers, but they were shot-shy when it mattered and were undone by a stoppage-time own-goal.

All the Hoops had to do at Inchicore was avoid defeat, but they finished the stronger, with St Pat’s goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros denying Aaron Greene, Richie Towell, and Dylan Watts in the closing stages.

Watts, however, would apply the last rites on Saints’ faint ambitions of dethroning their Dublin rivals, whipping in a free, which Nathan Melvin-Lambert deflected past the Liverpool loanee from close range.

The substitute had only been brought on seven minutes earlier with the brief on delivering a winner to enliven the run-in.

That reflected the approach of St Pat’s boss Stephen O’Donnell, who was aware of the stakes at play, but couldn’t accommodate all of his wingers and forwards in their last chance to push the champions.

The surprising loser in his selection shake-up was Scottish flanker Billy King, although the player who occupied his usual berth on the right, Darragh Burns, was a compelling starter.

His brace against Wexford in last week’s FAI Cup win underlined his rising stock and the teen — poised to switch back from Northern Ireland to the Republic set-up — was the outlet through which the Saints channelled their first-half forays.

Rovers stuck with the same side that beat third-placed Sligo last week, ensuring Barry Cotter retained his post as left wing-back.

Up against the pace of Burns, the former Ipswich Town defender almost conceded a penalty midway through the half.

He was caught on his blindside by the winger sticking out a leg to retrieve the situation, but it was the second challenge, from Lee Grace’s outstretched arm, that the 19-year-old fell under. Not a foul in the eyes of Rob Hennessy, much to the dismay of the raucous sold-out 2,500 crowd.

It was lively too on the touchline, with O’Donnell incurring a booking for protesting, reinforcing the view he expressed in the build-up about overuse of cards to coaching staff.

Neither goalkeeper was required to make a save in the opening half, each side firing their best chance apiece wide. Jamie Lennon dragged his 19th-minute effort from 25 yards wide for Saints, but Ronan Finn wasted a better opening seven minutes later.

Cotter’s spadework, by dashing to the endline and hooking the ball back across goal, created the space for Finn to smash a volley, but the Rovers captain couldn’t keep his shot down.

The onus was on the home side to attack in pursuit of their seventh home win on the bounce, and they eventually found a spark early in the second half.

Chris Forrester wriggled free in the box four minutes after the restart to connect with Sam Bone’s cross, only to send his header past the near post.

Two minutes later, the man who was part of the Saints’ last title-winning side in 2013, was left alone again in the danger area, yet his usually reliable touch let him down from an incisive Burns centre.

That would be Forrester’s last window to apply a decisive stamp on proceedings, as his evening was curtailed by a head injury before the hour mark.

His withdrawal deprived St Pat’s of a potential match-winner and, although former Rovers defender Bone forced Alan Mannus into his only save of the game with 22 minutes left, Shamrock Rovers saved their energy for a late rally.

ST PATRICK’S ATH: V Jaros; S Bone, J Abankwah (S Griffin 64), P Barrett, I Bermingham; A Lewis, J Lennon (J McClelland 83); D Burns, C Forrester (B King 57), M Smith; R Coughlan (N Melvin-Lambert 83).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; S Gannon, R Lopes, L Grace; R Finn, D Watts, G O’Neill, R Towell, B Coffey (N Farrugia 75); D Mandroiu (C McCann 80), R Gaffney (A Greene 66).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).