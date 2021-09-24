Referee dispute leads to all junior matches in Sligo-Leitrim District League called off this weekend

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 15:34
John Fallon

All junior matches in the Sligo-Leitrim District League for this weekend have been cancelled due to a refereeing dispute.

Last Friday, the Irish Soccer Referees' Society (ISRS) suspended their local Sligo branch, only to lift the ban four days later.

While overturning the suspension, the ISRS said they were reviewing an application to establish a new branch covering Sligo-Leitrim.

This has generated controversy locally, as there are strict rules around the presence of competing branches in the same area. The validity of creating a new branch is likely to be adjudicated on by the FAI’s appeals committee.

Consequently, the entire schedule of 10 FAI Junior Cup matches for this weekend has been scrapped. Youth games will proceed.

Only a resolution of the dispute, which originates from appointments of officials for FAI national underage league fixtures, will prevent next weekend’s larger programme being affected.

"Due to the current impasse within the Referees' Society, games will not go ahead this weekend,” Noel Kennedy, secretary of the league, informed clubs today by email.

“The SLDL are hoping that with positive interaction from within the referees committee and matters addressed in a satisfactory manner, this may allow us all to get back to playing the game we love."

When contacted by the Irish Examiner, Mr Kennedy added: “It is unfortunate that there will be no games this weekend but we fully support whatever actions our referees take in light of the current circumstances. I have no doubt that our clubs also support them.

“Everybody is aware of the shortage of referees in Ireland but our officials have given committed service to our league since fixtures resumed in June following the lockdown.

“It would take a lot for them to adopt this stance but they have had ongoing issues for a number of years and this week’s events only made the situation worse.”

