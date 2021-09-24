Graham Cummins: Promised land just out of reach for the St Patrick's Athletic

No matter what the result at Richmond Park tonight, it’s only a matter of time before Shamrock Rovers claim their second successive league title.

Rovers travel to take on St Patrick’s Athletic in the clash of the top two but I think the margin between the sides is too great for Pats to make up, even if they win this evening.

Injuries have derailed the Inchicore side’s title challenge. I don’t think it was ever Pats original goal to win the league this season.

Their aim would have been to qualify for European football next season — which is all but secure — and see if they could be successful in the FAI Cup, where they have progressed to the semi-finals.

Some of those Saints players will still feel that they have a chance of winning the title and I’m sure Stephen O’Donnell will be telling them so, but others will realise that they may have missed their opportunity this year.

I’ve been in a similar situation in 2018 with Cork City when we were chasing Dundalk in the latter stages of the season. Our manager at the time John Caulfield kept reiterating that the league was still there to be won. Players were saying contrasting statements in meetings in front of the manager compared to when it was just the players in the room. Of course, players were agreeing with Caulfield by announcing in front of the group that we could still win the league but when the manager had left the room, the first word that usually came out of our mouths was ‘realistically’ followed by ‘Dundalk aren’t going to throw this away’.

I got the feeling in the dressing room at the time that once the margin between ourselves and Dundalk was greater than three points, then the Lilywhites were never going to look back. We knew there was too much experience in that side not to go on and win the title. Even though we were reigning champions, there were a lot of players who didn’t know what it took to be good enough not just for a period of time but throughout an entire season.

We were more in hope rather than belief or expectation that we could bridge the gap, and I think those Pats’ players will feel the same. The injuries to Robbie Benson and John Mountney, in particular, have hampered the Pats’ title challenge. We all know what Benson brings to a team. He’s technically good on the ball, he’s the best in the country for his runs off the ball to support a striker, and the way he can drift in the opposition box unnoticed.

Mountney is a player I feel has always been underrated. His teammates and managers will truly appreciate for what he brings to the team. He’s not one that gets the crowd on their feet in anticipation of a moment of brilliance — like, say, Michael Duffy would, but he is a player that can always be relied upon and it’s very rare he would have a poor game.

Ben McCormack is a player that I am really excited about and I expect has a big future ahead.

The 18-year-old’s directness and positivity causes opposition defenders problems. His weakness is his goal return, with the player yet to register on the scoresheet for Pats, and that is why perhaps McCormack hasn’t yet received as much attention as he deserves.

I would imagine he is desperate to get on the scoresheet and it will be playing on his mind. I hope his dry run in front of goal does not continue because that might start to affect his confidence and could delay his development as a player.

It’s strange considering the position they are in, that some are looking at Rovers’ season as being a poor campaign. I believe most of us got distracted by just how impressive Rovers’ league form has been of late by Stephen Bradley’s side’s exits in the Europe and the FAI Cup. Yes, it would have been an aim to try and get into the group stages of the Europa Conference League but again, I feel Rovers would have seen it more of hope than expectancy.

They will be disappointed to miss the chance of claiming a domestic double but after seeing their celebrations following their victory over Sligo Rovers last weekend, I believe they will be content with winning a league title.

Another positive for Rovers from the Sligo game was the return of Neil Farrugia after his four-mouth injury lay-off. Farrugia was a player I believe everyone had high hopes for but he has never got going since signing for Rovers because of recurring hamstring injuries. I felt that it was only a matter of time that he would play abroad but he has had no luck with injuries. Rovers have been very loyal to Farrigua. I can’t imagine there would have been many clubs that would have shown the same

patience and faith in the player as the Hoops have.