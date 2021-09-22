World Cup every two years will 'break the development' of emerging teams, Vera Pauw insists

Ireland women’s team manager Vera Pauw has echoed the opposition of her England boss Sarina Wiegman to a World Cup staged every two years.
Republic of Ireland head coach Vera Pauw (centre) celebrates with player Leanne Kiernan after the win over Australia. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 21:07
John Fallon

Ireland women’s team manager Vera Pauw has echoed the opposition of her England boss Sarina Wiegman to a World Cup staged every two years.

The Dutch nationals are in agreement that Fifa’s proposal to shorten the gap between men's and women's tournaments from four to two years is contrary to player welfare.

Pauw, whose side beat 2023 World Cup co-hosts Australia 3-2 in Tuesday’s friendly, said: “That is only for the confederations who do not have a good confederations cup but for it's a disaster for Europe.

“The calendar is already too crowded. The Champions League is taking international window slots away from us so the top, top countries will benefit.

“For the second level nations like us, who are trying to get to the top, it will break the development and the gap will only grow.”

