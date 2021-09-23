Sean Boyd only focussing on the present as he returns from lengthy lay-off

Sean Boyd has experienced enough heartache in the past few years not to get anxious about his League of Ireland future.

The upward curve many predicted following his goal for Shamrock Rovers against Bohemians at 17 was grounded by injuries, one of which completely wiped out his last season.

Compounding the misfortune was the fact his ruptured anterior ligament occurred during a trial match with the Players FAI (PFAI) in Rochdale when he was without a club and wages.

Ollie Horgan was aware of the striker’s talents from a previous loan spell at Harps from Rovers and tabled a contract once he returned from his long layoff.

Now 23, Boyd has repaid the lifeline offer by delivering on the pitch; the latest being his brace against Dundalk last Friday to earn an FAI Cup replay.

He scored again in Tuesday’s rematch and, although Harps lost in extra-time, Boyd is getting closer to peak match sharpness.

It was Boyd’s third game in eight days and he was feeling the aftereffects when speaking at the launch of SSE Airtricity League/EA Sports event yesterday.

Harps have to face all nine Premier Division opponents in the last of the four series cycles, starting on Friday against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

As with most domestic players, especially one returning to full fitness, he’s no guarantee of being retained by his current employers.

Sean Boyd of Finn Harps during the launch of SSE Airtricity League FIFA 22 Club Packs at Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“I’m just going with the flow like a jellyfish,” he said about the outlook. “I’ve got nothing sorted at all and you will never know what will happen come the end of the season.

“I’m just trying to build up my fitness, being able to last the full game. That’s the only thing lacking, everything else is fine. It was probably adrenaline keeping me going against Dundalk before Ollie took me off.” If staying at Harps is amongst his options for 2022, the arduous, twice-weekly commute to Ballybofey won’t be a deal-breaker.

“The travel is not a bother; it’s actually quite enjoyable,” he said of spending 10 hours per week on the road.

“Myself, Adam Foley and David Webster take it in turns to drive, so a lot of the time I’m in the back of the car, legs up and asleep.” At 6’4”, that seems easier said than done. “Ah, Foley has the big Mitsubishi truck so it’s a big monster with plenty of room,” he said. “Sometimes I wake up with a bad neck when I arrive but it’s worth it for being around a Premier Division club.”

