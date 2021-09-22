Lionel Messi left out of the Paris St Germain squad as he battles a knee injury

The 34-year-old Argentina superstar underwent a scan on Tuesday
Lionel Messi left out of the Paris St Germain squad as he battles a knee injury

PSG’s Lionel Messi has been left out of the squad for the Ligue 1 trip to Metz (Francois Mori/AP/PA)

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 12:45
 

Lionel Messi has been left out of the Paris St Germain squad for Wednesday evening’s Ligue 1 trip to Metz as he battles a knee injury.

The 34-year-old Argentina superstar underwent a scan on Tuesday after being substituted 14 minutes from time in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Lyon and is due to be assessed once again on Thursday.

In the meantime, manager Mauricio Pochettino, who insisted during his pre-match press conference that there is no rift between he and the former Barcelona man after he appeared puzzled by his withdrawal, has left him out of the 22-man travelling party.

Messi’s exclusion will not have gone unnoticed at Manchester City, who are due at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League next Tuesday night.

The much-decorated Argentina international joined PSG during the summer after his 21-year stay at the Nou Camp came to an end.

He made his debut as a substitute in a 2-0 win at Reims on August 29, but is yet to score for his new club in three appearances.

Liverpool granted planning permission to redevelop Anfield Road Stand Liverpool move forward with plans to expand Anfield capacity to 61,000 
New Ireland goalscoring hero Lucy Quinn starred on the beach for England - as a keeper New Ireland goalscoring hero Lucy Quinn starred on the beach for England - as a keeper
Republic of Ireland v Australia - Women's International Friendly Australia goalscorer Mary Fowler reunited with Irish grandfather after Matildas lose in Dublin
