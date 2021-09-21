Carabao Cup wrap: QPR dump out Everton in shootout drama

QPR saw off Premier League Everton 8-7 in a penalty shootout to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Championship side led twice in normal time thanks to a Charlie Austin double, but goals from Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend twice levelled the game for Rafa Benitez’s men.

Tom Davies missed the 15th penalty of the shootout — following 14 successful efforts —and Jimmy Dunne stepped up for QPR to settle the tie.

Leeds won 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out to come out on top in their Carabao Cup clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Neither side had been able to find a breakthrough in normal time, and after five penalties each there was still nothing to separate the sides with both successfully converting three apiece.

Teenager Stuart McKinstry scored for Leeds to make it 6-5, but Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz was unable to convert, leaving Leeds to progress.

Marcus Forss scored four goals as Brentford battered lowly Oldham 7-0 in a Carabao Cup mismatch.

The 22-year-old from Finland filled his boots against the hapless Latics, who lie rock-bottom of the English Football League and played like it.

Yoane Wissa also found the net twice, including a spectacular seventh, on a comfortable night for the Bees.

Jay Rodriguez scored four second-half goals as Burnley beat Lancashire rivals Rochdale 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.

After Jake Beesley had given Rochdale a shock 1-0 lead, Rodriguez ran riot at Turf Moor as two headers sandwiched a right-footed finish before a lucky rebound put the Clarets out of sight in the 75th minute.

Burnley secured their first home win in any competition since January.

Fraser Forster was Southampton’s penalty hero as Saints edged past Sheffield United to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The big goalkeeper saved spot kicks from Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie as the Premier League club progressed 4-2 on penalties, following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes at Bramall Lane.

Enda Stevens marked his return from injury and first appearance of the season with the opening goal after eight minutes but strikes from Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu turned the game on its head. McBurnie levelled things up for the Championship side and a superb save from Wes Foderingham to deny Che Adams saw the tie go to penalties.

Stoke struck twice late on to see off Watford and reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for a third season in succession.

Ashley Fletcher had equalised for the Hornets following Nick Powell’s opener but the Sky Bet Championship side would leave Vicarage Road victorious as Sam Clucas and Josh Tymon struck from distance to seal a 3-1 win.

Ireland’s Sean Maguire and Emil Riis struck late as Preston put the seal on a 4-1 win over Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup. It was the first ever meeting between the two teams and a first appearance in a Preston shirt for Connor Wickham but his debut lasted only seven minutes before he limped off the park, replaced by Maguire.

Sunderland won 2-0 at Wigan to progress to the next round wuith goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien.