Caoimhin Kelleher 'buzzing' ahead of first Liverpool appearance of season

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher: In line to start in Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash with Norwich

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 14:50

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to make his first Liverpool appearance of the season as the Reds travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich in the Carabao Cup.

Nat Phillips and Takumi Minamino are likely to also make their season bows while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi are also expected to be given game-time as Jurgen Klopp prepares to make wholesale changes to the side who have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

"Really excited to hopefully make my first competitive start of the season obviously," Kelleher told the club website ahead of Tuesday's clash at Carrow Road. "I think we're all looking forward to the game. It'll be a good challenge and we're just buzzing.

"The whole squad are motivated to get the win. We want to win every trophy that we're involved in, so we're all looking forward to [the game] and I want to make more memories, play more games."

The Cork youngster made his Liverpool senior debut in the competition against MK Dons in 2019 and made the crucial save in the shootout win over Arsenal the same year.

Now, the former Ringmahon Rangers man is hoping to make more waves in the cup for Klopp's side.

"I think they were great learning experiences for me. Obviously my debut and the first few games, playing my first game at Anfield with the crowd and stuff, those experiences really stood out to me and I could learn off them. I played a few more games after that. I just think it's a lot of hard work. Obviously watching those games and every day in training just seeing where I can get better at and keep working on.

"Thankfully, I then got opportunities to show that I have improved and I have got better. Hopefully I'll get more opportunities."

