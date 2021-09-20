Georgie Kelly smashes 95th-minute equaliser for Bohs against Derry

SSE Airtricity League

Premier Division

Bohemians 3 Derry City 3

Georgie Kelly salvaged a point for Bohemians with a last-gasp equaliser just as Derry City thought they had won this Dalymount Park thriller as the sides swapped goals in stoppage time.

James Akintunde thought he had won it for Derry when punishing hesitant defending from James Finnerty to lob James Talbot in the 91st minute. But in the fifth minute of added time Kelly chested down Keith Ward’s cross to turn and volley sublimely to the net for his 16th of the league season.

In a thrilling second half, Kelly had also equalised to make it 2-2 on 80 minutes when heading in Dawson Devoy’s cross after Derry had turned the game on its head following Bohemians’ dominant first half.

The Dubliners led from the seventh minute thanks to a terrific goal following their first foray forward.

Left-back Anto Breslin’s cross was dummied by Ross Tierney for Kelly to lay it off for Liam Burt who rifled his shot to the roof of Nathan Gartside’s net.

And though the home side maintained the upper hand into the second half, Derry survived to strike for a stunning equaliser on 62 minutes.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe’s diagonal ball found Jamie McGonigle out of the left. The former Coleraine and Crusaders hitman got the ball onto his right foot to curl a majestic shot into the far top corner for his 100th senior goal.

It got better for Derry on 75 minutes when they took the lead. Substitute Will Fitzgerald went on a marauding run past no fewer than five Bohemians players to feed McGonigle whose cross was bundled over the line at the back post by Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Then came the late drama.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons (Feely, 77), Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley (Levingston, 77), Devoy; Burt, Tierney (Mullins, 90), Coote (Ward, 40); G. Kelly.

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Boyce, Cole, Toal, Coll; Malone (Fitzgerald, 71), Harkin, E. McLaughlin (Story, 90+4); Akintunde; Ogedi-Uzokwe, McGonigle.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).