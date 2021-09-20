Vera Pauw and Ireland determined to upset centurion Sam Kerr and Matildas 

Similar to the recent role of the men’s team against Cristiano Ronaldo, Ireland’s women will try to avoid becoming mere onlookers to Sam Kerr’s personal celebration at Tallaght Stadium.

Australia may be in Dublin for a friendly but their skipper and all-time leading scorer reaches a century of caps. The Chelsea forward is two strikes off hitting a half-century goal haul too.

“I said to the squad before our final training session that Sam’s 100th cap is a game she’ll remember for the rest of her life,” explained Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson about the game’s significance.

“We as a team want to give her the best memory possible – eager to play extra well for our captain.” Where Ireland fits into that planned lap of honour in front of a capacity 4,000 turnout is difficult to ascertain.

Three weeks ago, Stephen Kenny’s side managed for 89 minutes to prevent Ronaldo scoring his world record-breaking goal, only to be undone twice.

Equal concentration levels will be paramount for a side nursing seven defeats on the spin. Manager Vera Pauw has refused to countenance the damage another loss, potentially a heavy one, could have on her side with the World Cup qualification kick-off looming next month.

"It will be very, very difficult,” Pauw said of the task her side, ranked 34 in the world, face against a nation placed 23 above them.

“We will try to stop Australia going forward and try not to make too many mistakes in our build-up. Because that is their biggest strength; players like Sam Kerr can steal the ball off you around your box and immediately score.”

As co-hosts with New Zealand for the 2023 showpiece, the Aussies don’t have to qualify for their eight consecutive appearance at the tournament.

Ireland have never sampled such delights, even at the Euros after blowing second place in their last campaign. They have a taller order ahead of them this time to earn a playoff.

Sweden, conquerors of Australia in the summer Olympic Games semi-finals, are firm favourites to claim the automatic ticket from Group A, with Ireland reliant on bridging the gap to second seeds Finland for their interest to be sustained over the eight-match campaign.

They open at home to the Swedes exactly a month Tuesday before taking on another participant for next year’s Euros, the Finnish, at the 40,000-capacity national stadium in Helsinki four days later.

“Winning 5-0 against an opponent that is ranked 50 in the world will not give you confidence,” Pauw reasoned about the policy employed, an interesting take considering Kenny’s decision to choose cannon-fodder Andorra for a summer friendly.

“You’d think confidence will come from it but, once you play strong opposition, it will be all gone. I came into the job in 2019 wanting to qualify for tournaments and this is the best preparation for the World Cup.”

It’s not just the defeats — especially against a Ukrainian outfit who Northern Ireland subsequently beat in both legs of a playoff to reach the Euros — that has attracted scrutiny on the Dutchwoman’s tenure. Ireland have failed to score in five of the seven fixtures.

Pauw sees the enlistment of English-born striker Lucy Quinn as helpful to curing that problem — the Birmingham City forward a confirmed starter. Savannah McCarthy will be the other fresh face in a Pauw line-up, ending a five-year wait for her sixth cap.

The manager will also get to see in the flesh a gem she almost had at her disposal.

Mary Fowler’s father Kevin was born in Dublin and, while her sister Ciara and brother Quivi represented Ireland at underage level, the latest member of the dynasty is sticking with her homeland. At just 18, the Montpellier striker was one of their stars in Tokyo.

“I met Mary’s father and she came very close to declaring for us,” Pauw revealed about the meeting two years ago.

“Although Ciara had already played for Ireland, the family wanted to stay together in Australia, which was the key reason she didn’t pick us. She has a huge career in front of her but unfortunately not with Ireland.” At least there’s one positive omen for Ireland.

Both squads only have one game in this international window, allowing them to assemble in Dublin a week ago, and they used the time to stage a “bounce” game at Abbotstown on Thursday. The score after three periods of 25 minutes? 2-1 for Ireland. The catch? Kerr watched on from the sidelines in trainers, keeping her shooting boots for the real deal.

IRELAND (probable): C Brosnan; D Caldwell, S McCarthy, N Fahey, Louise Quinn, K McCabe; J Finn, D O’Sullivan; H Payne, Lucy Quinn.