Gaffney goal helps Shamrock Rovers open six point lead at summit

Sligo Rovers' Robbie McCourt and Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 22:02
Liam Maloney, The Showgrounds

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division 

Sligo Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers 1 

RORY Gaffney's eighth goal of the season secured Shamrock Rovers a hard-earned 1-0 win over gritty Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Striker Gaffney's 26th minute finish proved the difference for the Premier Division leaders who have moved six points clear of title rivals St Patrick's Athletic.

Stephen Bradley's Rovers, looking to extend their lead over second-placed St Pat's, were up against a revived Sligo.

Liam Buckley's men ended an eight-game winless run, which included seven successive losses in all competitions, with victories over St Pat's and Dundalk.

The opening exchanges were fast-paced but scrappy, with Barry Cotter getting a shot on target for the visitors after seven minutes.

A moment of quality from Richie Towell set up Gaffney for a 19th minute shot that was heading goalwards - only for Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty to save. Towell blazed the rebound over, albeit from an awkward angle.

Rovers went ahead after 26 minutes. Gary O'Neill's long-range drive was parried by Ed McGinty, with Gaffney reacting well to convert the rebound.

Goalscorer Gaffney was later denied a second by Ed McGinty's reactions.

Sligo, who would remain in third irrespective of the outcome, failed to trouble Alan Mannus until a Walter Figueira effort in the 42nd minute.

Rovers continued to create chances in the sec period - Gaffney and Dylan Watts each had efforts to double their side's lead.

The home side's intensity didn't dip but they were unable to conjure a meaningful chance, even with Figueira industrious.

Ed McGinty made another fine stop from Gaffney to keep Sligo in contention and he was also called into action to deny Towell.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Horgan, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Cawley, Bolger, McDonnell; De Vries (Lorenzen 66); Wright, Figueira 

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Finn (Farrugia 83), Cotter, Lopes, Grace, Gannon; O'Neill, Watts; Mandroiu (McCann 81), Gaffney (Emakhu 87), Towell 

Referee: Neil Doyle

