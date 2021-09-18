Odegaard and VAR come to Arsenal's rescue

Premier League

Burnley 0

Arsenal 1

It was far from vintage but Mikel Arteta will not care as a Martin Odegaard free-kick helped Arsenal make it back-to-back Premier League wins.

Odegaard stepped up after half-an-hour of a lacklustre encounter and with one swing of his left-boot, the Norwegian ensured his team would follow up last weekend’s victory over Norwich with another hard-earned three points.

There is still a long way to go for Arteta in terms of building a side that can threaten the top teams in the league, but at least this was a start.

They were helped in a big way by the intervention of VAR in the second half after referee Anthony Taylor had initially awarded a penalty after goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale challenged substitute Matej Vydra.

With Thomas Partey making his first start of the season and Emile Smith Rowe recalled, Arteta switched to the 4-3-3 model favoured by his Manchester City mentor Pep Guardiola.

It nearly produced instant dividends as Odegaard, operating in more space on the left of that central three, found the overlapping Kieran Tierney.

His cross was blocked by Nick Pope’s outstretched foot in the Burnley goal, and the rebound reared up too quickly for Nicolas Pepe to be able to turn it into the net.

However, there was nearly a costly lapse at the back as Ashley Barnes put a free header wide from Ashley Westwood’s delicate chip into the box.

Odegaard made no mistake as he curled home a 25-yard free-kick beyond Pope for his first goal since making a permanent move from Real Madrid.

Having been passive in the first half, Burnley improved after the break and there were rapturous cheers from the home fans as new French signing Maxwel Cornet was sent on for his first appearance since arriving from Lyon.

He nearly made an instant impact too, only for Ramsdale to tip over his effort.

Suddenly, Arsenal were on the back foot and it looked to have come back to haunt them as Ramsdale and Vydra came together after a woefully short back pass from Ben White.

But when Taylor was called over to his monitor, he changed his initial decision to leave Burnley boss Sean Dyche shaking his head in frustration.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Pope 6; Lowton 6, Tarkowski 6, Mee 6, Taylor 6; Gudmundsson 5 (Cornet 57, 6), Brownhill 6, Westwood 7, McNeil 6; Barnes 5 (Vydra 57, 5), Wood 6 (Rodriguez 82, 3).

Subs not used: Hennessey (GK), Lennon, Collins, Pieters, Cork, Bardsley. Booked: Barnes, Westwood

ARSENAL (4-3-3): Ramsdale 6; Tomiyasu 6, White 5, Gabriel 7, Tierney 6 (Tavares 78, 3); Smith Rowe 6 (Lokonga 61, 5), Partey 7 (Maitland-Niles 75, 4), Odegaard 8; Pepe 5, Saka 5, Aubameyang 5.

Subs not used: Leno (GK), Lacazette, Soares, Holding, Mari, Martinelli. Booked: Tavares.

Referee: A Taylor