Carragher:  Newcastle players undermining Bruce are 'absolute disgrace'

Jamie Carragher has blasted Newcastle players who have leaked stories to the media criticising manager Steve Bruce.

The Daily Mail reported widespread unrest amongst the club’s senior and U23 squad with Bruce and members of his coaching staff.

Liverpool legend Carragher termed those responsible for planting such stories from the camp as "an absolute disgrace".

“The players have gone under the radar," he told Sky Sports ahead of Newcastle's Premier League League clash against Leeds on Friday.

"What l read this morning in a newspaper article, which is obviously coming from some of the players in the dressing room on the morning of a game as big as this, was an absolute disgrace.

“Steve Bruce will get the criticism, but some of these people need to look at themselves. “That’s not just in terms of performance, that’s in terms of feeding stories about the manager. “That is not right. It is a disgrace.”

Meanwhile Gary Neville, who was working alongside Carragher at the game, said that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley must ‘do the right thing’ and sell the club/ Ashley has owned the club since July 2007.

He said: "If you are a footballer knowing you are a mistake away from it being a poor atmosphere, you are going to protect yourself. That means you are potentially going to get leaks coming out of the club, with players and agents protecting themselves, and it is a cycle of negativity. This club has got to be sold quickly. This club has got to change hands. Mike Ashley has to do the right thing. He has to dispose of the club and do the right thing.

"It’s easy to say ‘drop the price a bit’, but he has got a lot of money and it is not going to change his life if he loses a bit of money. There is real damage being done now over a long period of time."

Allan Saint-Maximin's equaliser lifted the pressure on Bruce as his side earned a point against Leeds in the Friday night game.