Clinical Bohemians cruise to another FAI Cup semi-final

Bohemians 4 Maynooth University Town 0

Bohemians reached the semi-finals of the FAI Cup for the third time in four years thanks to a dominant 4-0 win over Leinster Senior League side Maynooth University Town at Dalymount Park.

The Town came into the game having seen off Cobh Ramblers in the last round of the competition, but they were no match for Keith Long’s Bohemians who ran out easy winners.

Goals from Keith Buckley, Conor Levingston, Keith Ward, and Roland Idowu gave the hosts a commanding win against the ten men of Maynooth who battled gamely throughout.

Following their league win on Monday night away to Finn Harps, the Gypsies made seven changes, with the suspended Georgie Kelly missing out. He was replaced by promising young forward Thomas Doran.

Maynooth on the other hand made three changes from their last FAI Cup outing against Cobh Ramblers, with talismanic wideman Cillian Duffy missing out with an ACL injury picked up in that game.

After an encouraging start from the visitors, they almost fell behind in the eighth minute of the game, but Doran miscued his shot on goal as space opened up for the teenager.

The hosts did take the lead in the 17th minute though, with Keith Buckley on hand to fire home. The Bohs captain pounced on Keith Ward’s blocked shot on goal to slot home under the body of David Sterio.

That opener for the hosts proved to be the catalyst for a much-improved hosts performance, and that it proved as they grabbed their second through Conor Levingston.

The former Wolves midfielder finished off a fine after some good play from Tyreke Wilson found his teammate on the edge of the penalty, who made no mistake.

And the challenge would mount after 33 minutes as Alex Kelly was dismissed for a dangerous lunge on Dawson Devoy.

The experienced Keith Ward then piled the misery on Maynooth just before the break, breaking the offside trap to find the back of the net to end the game as a contest.

Mullins then went close early on in the second-half after some link-up play with Doran, but he was only able to drag his effort wide of goal.

Debutant Roland Idowu then scored minutes after coming off the bench to make it 4-0 with a fine finish from 20-yards out just past the hour mark.

Sean Traynor then went close for the visitors from long range, but his effort on goal was batted away by James Talbot in the Bohs goal.

However, 4-0 was how it finished as Maynooth’s FAI Cup flame extinguished, and calls will naturally amplify for a return of senior League of Ireland football to Kildare.

BOHEMIANS (4-2-3-1): Talbot; Lyons (Finnerty, 46), Feely, C. Kelly, Wilson; Buckley (c) (Mahon,46), Levingston; Mullins, Devoy (Idowu, 46), Ward; Doran (Kiernan, 63).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERISTY TOWN (4-3-3): Sterio; Gannon, Dunne (c), Corrigan, Fitzgibbon; Foley, O’Neill (Traynor, 37), A. Kelly; Ryan (Delahunty, 59), O’Connor (Biansumba, 59), O’Sullivan (Amour, 77).

Referee: Adriano Reale.