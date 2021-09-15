Shamrock Rovers CEO Denis Donohoe: Add-on transfer deals best approach until upfront fees rise

“But, certainly at the moment, I’d say it will continue to be a big feature of League of Ireland dealings for us and other clubs.”
Referring to the clause in Doherty’s contract, which last year earned Bohs a €1.5m cut of his transfer fee to Tottenham, Donohoe reiterated his point. “We’re not the only ones who have benefitted recently from sell-on clauses and appearance-linked clauses.”
Despite their windfall from Bazunu and Scales, plus European prize money of €1.5m, Rovers won’t be handing head coach Stephen Bradley a war-chest to compete with Dundalk’s financial firepower. The Lilywhites have spent heavily again this season, mainly on foreign imports, but are more consumed in avoiding relegation than challenging Rovers for the title they relinquished last year.
“We’re not going to try and get involved in any kind of an auction, as in ‘if you spend this much, we’ll spend more’,” he added. “We have seen how that ends in the League of Ireland in the past.”