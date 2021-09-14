Jurgen Klopp awaiting update after Harvey Elliott undergoes ankle surgery

Jurgen Klopp awaiting update after Harvey Elliott undergoes ankle surgery
Harvey Elliott dislocated his ankle during Sunday’s win over Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 14:02
Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is awaiting an update after youngster Harvey Elliott underwent surgery on his dislocated ankle.

The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during the 3-0 win at Leeds on Sunday with the serious injury after a challenge by Pascal Struijk and had an operation on Tuesday.

“I spoke to him the night after the game and he was in the best possible place at that moment,” said Klopp.

“Today he is in London and will have surgery today. We all wait for news from that.”

Elliott’s team-mates were clearly disturbed by the seriousness of the injury at the time but they have all rallied round since.

“What happened with Harvey made me sad. It’s difficult to deal with that when you’re on the pitch,” said goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

“All the players have a big role to support him, we need to do our best in this time.”

Leeds announced on Tuesday that they have appealed against Struijk’s red card.

More in this section

Debbie Hewitt Handout Photo A female boss in the Premier League or EFL would help to ‘shatter a prejudice’
Soccer Aid 2016 - Manchester Pele’s daughter says he will leave intensive care within days
FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-TRAINING Thomas Tuchel believes Ben Chilwell has future at Blues
liverpoolplace: uk
Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League - Elland Road

Leeds appeal against Pascal Struijk red card for challenge on Harvey Elliott

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up