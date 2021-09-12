Andrew Omobamidele taking positives after defeat on Premier League debut

It was an unforgettable week for Omobamidele, who made his first Ireland start midweek before his Premier League debut this weekend
Andrew Omobamidele taking positives after defeat on Premier League debut

Andrew Omobamidele, Norwich City. File photo: PA

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 14:17
John Fallon

Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele is confident Norwich City can recover from their early Premier League struggles to survive the drop.

Daniel Farke handed the 19-year-old his first top-flight start in Saturday’s trip to Arsenal and, although the Leixlip native held his own, the Canaries were undone by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s controversial second-half winner.

Omobamidele, fresh from starring for Ireland’s in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Serbia, is confident that the Championship winners can bounce back from four defeats on the spin – especially after ‘dominating’ for spells against the Gunners.

Norwich host fellow newly-promoted side Watford on Saturday.

“I think it was a good performance against Arsenal, one we can be proud of,” said Andrew.

“When I watched the goal on the screen, my immediate reaction was that it was offside, and I thought the linesman was going to flag.

“Our goal (against Leicester) was ruled offside and those moments at this level are so costly.

“I think they were stages in the game where we strung two or three passes together and we were arriving in the final third. There’s large portions of the game that we dominated.

“The boys at the back defended well from crosses, so there are a lot of positives. I know it is early on and it is fresh and we might be a bit down but there are a lot of positives that we can take. Your season isn’t defined by the opening four games."

It’s not even the midway point of September but this month has delivered unforgettable memories for Omobamidele.

An injury to Dara O’Shea in the first half of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier in Faro gave the opportunity of testing himself against Cristiano Ronaldo on his debut. Then came his first start in midweek, followed by his Premier League bow.

“This that I want to be playing at and this is the type of opposition that I want to be playing against, week in, week out my whole career,” he added. “So to play against them at a young age is a valuable experience.”

More in this section

Longford Town v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Nine-man Longford pile the misery on lowly Dundalk
Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Romelu Lukaku shines on a day of Premier League homecomings
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League - Old Trafford A closer look at Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United
#republic of ireland mnt#premier league
Italy Soccer Serie A

Juventus’ winless start to the Serie A season continues after defeat at Napoli

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up